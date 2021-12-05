Chiefs vs. Broncos: Preview and Predictions

On the Sunday Night Football stage, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to extend their winning streak to five games with a key victory over the visiting Denver Broncos. With there being little space between the Chiefs and the rest of the AFC West, every win is critical at this point in the year. For the Broncos, a victory can increase their chances of not just making the playoffs, but also winning the division. For the Chiefs, keeping their momentum going could spell doom for their closest rivals.

Joshua Brisco: The Broncos started their season by beating three terrible football teams before losing to four better squads and getting back to .500 with a win over Washington. Through their first eight games, the Broncos looked to be the NFL's perfectly average team. ...Then they beat the Cowboys and lost to the Eagles before crushing the Chargers last week. So what should we actually make of Denver? They're a perfect litmus test for the rest of the NFL. Beat the Broncos and you're in the hunt. Lose to Denver and you still have something to prove. The Chiefs aren't perfect, but they're on the right side of that equation.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Broncos 20

Jordan Foote: I've made the mistake of picking against the Chiefs twice this season and unless the team begins to look completely flat again, I'm not repeating that trend. This is a huge opportunity for Kansas City to not only continue to salvage a season that started off 3-4, but also continue to establish itself as a premier contender in the AFC. The Broncos are a solid team that may still recover in time to win nine games and compete for a wild card spot, but they aren't much more than that. This game should show that. Death, taxes and Andy Reid coming off a bye week.

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Broncos 17

Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs are coming off a bye and should be able to handle the Broncos at home. It’s been an up-and-down season for both teams, but I think the Broncos are more of an 8-9 type team than a playoff team. The Chiefs should come out inspired with a chance to extend their lead in the AFC West standings over a rival.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Broncos 13

Conner Christopherson: I think this one is going to be tighter than the Raiders game but after the win over the Cowboys, it is hard to bet against the Chiefs in any game left on the schedule. The key area of weakness for the Chiefs, again, will be at right tackle. Andrew Wylie has managed to not be too much of a sore spot due to smart game-planning by Andy Reid, as well as Patrick Mahomes maneuvering in the pocket better. If the Chiefs are able to continue their defensive resurgence and come out of the bye week with some new stuff on offense, then this should be a win.

Prediction: Chiefs 24, Broncos 17

Marlow Ferguson Jr.: If there’s one thing I’m not bold enough to predict against, it’s Andy Reid coming off of a bye week. The 19-3 record speaks for itself, especially for a team that’s on the uptick in recent weeks. Even if the Broncos’ third-ranked defense has some success against Kansas City, they still have to answer the question of whether they can put up enough points to keep pace. They’ve yet to score 20-plus against the Chiefs in the Vic Fangio era. The Broncos' offense is a talented group with underrated wideouts and a ferocious, budding running back in Javonte Williams. With that said, this rejuvenated Chiefs front can match that physicality. This should be a competitive game with the Chiefs making enough plays late to pull out a win.

Prediction: Chiefs 25, Broncos 19

Taylor Witt: It certainly feels like the Chiefs are a sleeping giant at this point in the year, with the offense still struggling but showing signs of life and the defense playing as well as could have ever been asked of that group. Next up is the most familiar foe possible, a team Patrick Mahomes is a perfect 7-0 against — including his first-ever start and his first-ever primetime start. While the Broncos are trying to figure out if their recent wins over the Cowboys and the Chargers mean the team is heading in the right direction, the Chiefs are looking to make a statement that says they still own the AFC. Add in Andy Reid's bye week magic, and you've got a recipe for a bloodbath.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Broncos 10