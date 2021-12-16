Chiefs vs. Chargers: Preview and Predictions

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to win their seventh game in a row as they're on the road and facing the Los Angeles Chargers. This game is slated to be a downright dogfight, as both teams are missing some key pieces but both desperately need to win in order to keep their chances of winning the AFC West in good standing. How will the action unfold? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions.

Joshua Brisco: Without Chris Jones, Willie Gay Jr. and L'Jarius Sneed, the Chiefs' rejuvenated defense now takes on their biggest challenge in weeks without three of their most valuable defenders. In a short week on the road for the lead in the AFC West, the Chiefs' offense will need to have their first back-to-back excellent performances of the season. This game should either indicate that the Chiefs' offense is back to their prior form or that the offense of old isn't coming back this season. I narrowly lean in favor of the former.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Chargers 28

Jordan Foote: The last time these two teams played each other — and stop me if you're heard this before — the Chiefs shot themselves in the foot, repeatedly, and still only lost by one score. Things are different this time around, with Kansas City's offense possibly being on the road to recovery from those pesky self-inflicted wounds and the defense performing at an elite level. There are some outside factors (hi, COVID-19) that will make this game an interesting one but at the end of the day, I'll roll with the team that has the better coach and QB.

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Chargers 24

Mark Van Sickle: Before the season, this was one of two games I had marked as a loss for the Chiefs. The Chargers winning the first matchup at Arrowhead confirmed my pre-season concerns about the Chargers and their ability to be the toughest matchup in the AFC West for the Chiefs. I should stick to my guns and my original thought by picking the Chargers this week, but something has changed in the Chiefs and they are playing very good football in all three phases of the game. Both teams are dealing with some COVID-19 issues, and that will be something to keep an eye on. One more side note: Patrick Mahomes has never lost a road game to an AFC West opponent. I don't like betting against him.

Prediction: Chiefs 24, Chargers 20

Marlow Ferguson Jr.: The winner of this game, and the AFC West, may wind up being the one who enters Thursday as the healthiest. Willie Gay Jr. and Chris Jones have each boasted claims as the most impactful players in recent weeks. How the Chiefs manage to overcome the loss of those two, and L'Jarius Sneed, will be telling.

Of Justin Herbert's four best games, two of them have come against Kansas City (passer rating-wise). The Chiefs' production against the Raiders vs. its production against everyone else is questionable. But, it's hard to pick against a Mahomes and Reid-led group in good conscience. In Week 3, they had four turnovers and still had a chance. They have never been swept by an AFC West rival under the aforementioned two, and they've got enough to avoid that here. Look for Melvin Ingram to make a "revenge play" or two, and the Chiefs' stars to step up with a sixth-straight division crown within sight.

Prediction: Chiefs 26, Chargers 24

Conner Christopherson: This one is going to be a nail-biter. It is hard to say how the defense will play down three important pieces. It is also hard to say how the offense will play against a team not named the Raiders. All three facets of the Chiefs will need to step up in order to pull out a win, but I think they will do it. This game could be the start of the Chiefs' run for the Super Bowl, and I think they will prove they are ready for it.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Chargers 24

Taylor Witt: No Chris Jones, no Rashawn Slater and no idea which Chiefs team will show up. The Chiefs averaged 44.5 points against the Raiders this season but only 23.5 against all other teams, so I'm not fooled by last week's 48-point outing. But the defense... there's a unit you can trust.

Prediction: Chiefs 23, Chargers 13