Chiefs Paying Homage to Len Dawson Was Biggest Preseason Win

The loss of Dawson was felt throughout all levels of the team, and it showed on Thursday.

The Kansas City Chiefs may have been victorious in their preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, but finding ways to honor the life and legacy of the late, great Len Dawson was their most important win of the 2022 preseason.

Dawson passed away this week at the age of 87, leaving behind a wonderful family, many friends and countless people he impacted both inside and outside of the Chiefs organization. The team took numerous measures to pay homage to Dawson before, during and after Thursday night's game, and it was obvious that the loss of the Hall of Famer still weighs heavy on just about everyone involved with the franchise. Starting at the top, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt spoke about Dawson during Thursday's in-game broadcast. 

"Len was literally my first sports hero," Hunt said. "I was right at the right age – 6, 7, 8 years old – when the Chiefs were having a lot of success, playing in Super Bowl I and then winning Super Bowl IV. And I looked up to him so much as the leader of those great Chiefs teams. And then, it was great to get to know him later in life as he made the transition into his broadcasting career. Of course, we saw him all the time here at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. He was here either working games or attending games on the weekend.”

Throughout the 2022 campaign, the Chiefs will wear a No. 16 helmet decal to honor Dawson. At various points on Thursday night, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was spotted rocking a Dawson tribute hoodie and headband, and he also joined the team in the historic "choir huddle" that was one element that made Dawson and Dawson-led teams famous. After the game, head coach Andy Reid explained the process behind Kansas City choosing to make an iconic gesture. 

“Yeah, that was (Chiefs Chairman and CEO) Clark’s (Hunt) suggestion," Reid said. "The players completely bought into it and wanted to do it. And then, we added just the little wrinkle at the end there where the official, Craig (Wrolstad), did an amazing job of mentioning Len (Dawson). But listen, it’s a tribute to a great person, a great player and then all he did in your profession there. Very solemn, a Hall of Famer in two things, that’s – he lived a wonderful life. (He) really took advantage of every day he had on Earth here.”

Mahomes also stepped up to the podium postgame, speaking about how important it is to carry on the legacy of having on-field success just like Dawson did. 

“Yeah, it’s special," Mahomes said. "I mean there is only a certain amount of quarterbacks who get to win Super Bowls. Len kind of set the standard here in Kansas City, and I’m thankful enough to be able to go up there and win one. It’s hard to do. I think I realize that every year playing. It’s hard to do, to win a Super Bowl. I’m going to try and do my best to get more flags up there and try to win a few more Super Bowls.”

It wasn't just the trio of Hunt, Reid and Mahomes that had thoughts about Dawson on Thursday. General manager Brett Veach offered his condolences to the Dawson family during his in-game appearance in the broadcast booth, tight end Travis Kelce glowed about him postgame and even third-string quarterback Shane Buechele reiterated how important it was for the Chiefs and Chiefs community to honor the franchise legend as best they could. The immediate impact of losing Dawson was felt at all levels of the team.

The lasting impact of Dawson will continue to be felt throughout the 2022 season and beyond, but the Chiefs doing what they did to memorialize him was a tremendous way to start things off. Sure, their preseason snap counts and on-field performances will help shape whether or not Kansas City can get back to the Super Bowl this year. All of that is important. On Thursday, though, the game's result was the second-biggest win of the night. Honoring "Lenny the Cool" takes the cake. 

