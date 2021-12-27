Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs’ Offense Clicking: ‘We Can’t Be Satisfied'

In the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was spectacular. There were several reasons why Kansas City won by a whopping 26 points, but Mahomes' performance led the offense to a convincing victory.

Mahomes perfectly balanced improvisation and contained, structured play against Pittsburgh. Surgical and deliberate are two words that can sum up his afternoon. On 30 pass attempts, the 26-year-old superstar completed 23 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns. Whether it was the short passing game, finding holes in the Steelers' intermediate coverage or even launching the ball down the field, Mahomes excelled. After the game, Mahomes was asked whether he's had to fight the temptation to try to do too much in games. His answer was telling.

“Not really, I think I fought that temptation this entire season," Mahomes said. "The defenses are playing us with these high shell coverages and they’re making us drive the length of the field and it’s kind of built us for these moments where we’ve had to drive the length of the field, put together long drives like we did in the first quarter and find a way to get a touchdown at the end of it. I think guys have accepted the challenge of it knowing that we still have the big strike offense that we’ve always had. If defenses are going to make us drive the length of the field we’re going to go through the offense and make it happen.”

Despite not having tight end Travis Kelce or right tackle Lucas Niang, the Chiefs' offense looked as efficient against the Steelers as it has nearly all season. Kansas City even lost its starting running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to a collarbone/shoulder injury to open the second half. It didn't matter, as the Chiefs have quality depth and a system that demands ancillary weapons stand up. Mahomes and company looked comfortable but according to the quarterback, there's still more work to do.

“I think it’s just continuing to try to get better and better," Mahomes said. "I feel like even in the last few games there’s throws here and there that I’ve been missing, and Coach (Andy) Reid’s been preaching with me to kind of work on the fundamentals and get back to who I know I can be. Today we had a good day of that, but we can’t be satisfied with that. We still have a long way to go and I’m going to continue to work on those fundamentals to continue to try to be better and better. When the offensive line is blocking like they are, it makes it a little bit easier for you.”

As the Chiefs prepare for a road contest against the Cincinnati Bengals — another high-powered offense — they will need their own unit to be firing on all cylinders. Getting Kelce back will help facilitate that in a major way, and Byron Pringle's Week 16 breakout might bode particularly well for the team moving forward. One thing is for certain, though: The Chiefs are rolling, but they aren't where they need to be yet.