Top Milestones to Watch Out for in Chiefs vs. Jaguars

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field on Saturday afternoon against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round, they'll be looking to secure a win that would advance them to the Conference Championship Game. They'll also have an opportunity to continue making history along the way.

Whether it's a coach, player or even the entire team, the Chiefs have numerous statistical examples of why they've been one of the NFL's premier clubs over the past several years. As such, this week's matchup could allow multiple leaderboards to be climbed. Let's take a look at five of the best milestones to monitor as Saturday's game unfolds.

Streak and leaderboard information provided by the Chiefs.

A historic championship streak is on the line

In every season with Patrick Mahomes as the full-time starter, Kansas City's worst end to the season has been playing in a highly competitive AFC Championship Game. In fact, the Chiefs have managed to host the game four years in a row. With a win on Saturday and a Cincinnati Bengals victory on Sunday, a rematch of last year's conference championship would mark an NFL record fifth straight AFC Championship Game played on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. If the Chiefs advance but the Buffalo Bills do the same, however, that contest would be played in Atlanta and the streak would therefore be snapped.

Andy Reid's impressive postseason resume

By the time it's all said and done, Andy Reid will retire as not only the greatest coach in Chiefs history but also one of the best in NFL history. He already owns the franchise record for most postseason wins by a head coach, and he's currently tied with Don Shula for the third-most playoff victories by a head coach (19) ever. With a Chiefs win over the Jaguars on Saturday, Reid can enter a tie with Tom Landry for second place. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (31 wins) is the all-time leader by a sizable margin, although Reid has a chance to close the gap at least a bit by getting to win No. 20 this weekend.

Patrick Mahomes looking to reclaim a statistical throne

It's widely known that Patrick Mahomes is one of the best postseason performers among quarterbacks in NFL history, but there's one category that he's particularly close to taking first place in. Buffalo Bills superstar Josh Allen wears the playoff passer rating crown with a rating of 106.6, with Mahomes only slightly trailing him at 105.7. With a big performance against an average Jacksonville defense, he could pass Allen for the time being. Of course, a poor showing from Allen in his own Divisional Round game could also swing things in Mahomes's favor.

A look at Travis Kelce's extended dominance

Like Reid, Travis Kelce is clearly a franchise great when it comes to postseason success. He already owns Chiefs playoff records for receptions (106), receiving yards (1,291) and receiving touchdowns (12), and he'll look to extend those totals on Saturday. Additionally, looking outside of the tight end position, Kelce needs 13 receptions to pass former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman for the third-most postseason receptions by a player. The 33-year-old is playing with house money at this point, and the fact that he's still as good as ever bodes well for him enjoying another quality postseason run.

Can Frank Clark continue to be an all-time playoff performer?

The Chiefs don't win a Super Bowl at the end of the 2019 postseason without what was a critical playoff run by defensive end Frank Clark. Clark is enjoying a mini-resurgence in 2022-23 and while he's nursing a minor groin strain that caused him to be limited in practice this week, he needs just one sack to tie Reggie White (12) for the fourth-most sacks by a player in postseason history. Although Clark is still a significant chunk away from the top spot, 'The Shark' could add to his playoff legend by tying or surpassing White against the Jaguars.