Chiefs QB Gardner Minshew Prepared For New Role
Gardner Minshew spent all of last season in a fiery quarterback battle as a part of the Las Vegas Raiders.
However, this upcoming season, his job will be to simply back up Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. For the longest time, Minshew knew he wanted to be a part of the Chiefs' organization.
"I knew in my head that this was where I wanted to be," Minshew said. "I took a predraft visit with the Chiefs back in the day coming into the league and I feel like everything went really well. Just talking to Coach Reid then and understanding what they're all about, I always knew that that'd be a really good fit.
"To get on the phone with Coach Reid and get to hear what they're talking about and also to hear how he sees me fitting and how he values my personality and what I bring to the table, that just fires me up so much to be somewhere that you feel appreciated and valued and obviously by somebody you respect so much and has had so much success to doing it."
Minshew not only believes he'll be a great player on the Chiefs, but he's also aiming to bring a newfound energy and positive "vibe" to Kansas City's locker room. Although he's been a starter for most of his NFL career (starting with the Jacksonville Jaguars), Minshew was more than happy to sign this deal and accept a reserve's role.
"Super fired up to be part of just a winning organization, a winning culture," Minshew said. "I feel like I have so much to learn from how Coach Reid and everybody operates, how Pat operates, and I'm just looking forward to helping in any way I can. If there's any way I can help this team, whether it's on the scout team, whether it's helping Pat in meetings, whether it's just bringing good energy to practice, I look forward to just doing whatever I can to contribute and help this team win.
"Being a starting quarterback in the NFL is a hard deal and especially with all the expectation with everything that gets put on, especially with a guy like [Mahomes], sometimes it's having a safe place in the quarterback room where you can come and let off some steam or just have a good laugh. That little stuff is very important. I look forward to just being able to work with him, help in any way I can, whether it's on the practice field, in the meeting room, getting ready for game days, if there's film preparation I can help with or even, like I said, providing a good laugh here or there."
Minshew has always been a class-act, and is sure to brighten the Chiefs' quarterback room and locker room in no time.
