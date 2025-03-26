Chiefs' Gardner Minshew Feels At Home
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a lot of moves this offseason and in free agency. The Chiefs have been making moves to improve their roster from last season. The Chiefs want to get back to Super Bowl next season, but this time, they want to win and come out on top.
One move that the Chiefs have made this offseason was finding a new backup quarterback to be the number two quarterback behind starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs ended up signing veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II.
Minshew was a starting quarterback last season for the Chiefs longtime AFC West division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Minshew did not have a good season for the Raiders and was benched halfway through the season, then had to start because of injury, and then he was injured and was out for the season himself.
Now, Minshew will be the backup to the best quarterback in the National Football League, and he will do his best to bring his leadership to other players who are trying to learn the playbook as well.
Minshew was also a starter before he got to Las Vegas last season. He started for the Jacksonville Jaguars but once they drafted their starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence number one overall, Minshew's time with the Jaguars was over as well. Minshew also spent one season as the backup quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles and started more games with the Indianapolis Colts after that.
Minshew made comments recently on how he knew he was going to be with the Chiefs next season and was going to sign with them this offseason.
“From the end of our season when it seemed like I was going to get cut, I knew in my head that this is where I wanted to be," said Minshew. “I knew in my head that this is where I wanted to be. I took a pre-draft visit with the Chiefs back in the day [before] coming into the league. I feel like everything went really well — just talking to Coach Reid and understanding what they’re all about. I always knew that [Kansas City would] be a really good fit.”
Now Minshew will get his chance to win a Super Bowl and be a really important piece in the Chiefs locker room.
