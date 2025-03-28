Gardner Minshew Reflects on Facing Chiefs in NFL Debut
In 2018, Gardner Minshew was the darling of college football. Transferring into Washington State from East Carolina, Minshew was lighting up scoreboards as the starting quarterback for the Cougars, leading Washington State to an 11-2 record and the tenth overall ranking.
His passing prowess in the Air Raid offense made him a cult hero, especially after the Cougars defeated Chargers QB Justin Herbert and the No.12 Oregon Ducks in Pullman.
In 2019, Minshew was a nobody. Believed to be a product of his offensive system, Minshew would be drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. During his first career NFL game, he would serve as backup to newly signed Nick Foles.
Things changed quickly when Foles got hurt in the season opener against Kansas City. At a recent press conference, Minshew reflected on making his first NFL career appearance in such a manner.
"I don't remember much," said Minshew. "It was a blur. I remember going into the game, not expecting to play, just happy to be on the team. Unfortunately, Nick (Foles) got hurt like 12 plays in, and I went in. I remember me and my dad sitting down for dinner after, and we're like, what the heck just happened? It was unbelievable; that was an unbelievable experience. It's been super gratifying, super fortunate to have all the experience I've had in the NFL."
While Minshew did end up losing the game 26-40 to the Chiefs, he came out firing. He completed his first 13 passes, the most by a rookie quarterback making his debut since 1979, as he finished the game with 22/25 passing for 275 yards, two passing touchdowns, and an interception.
Minshew's 88 percent completion percentage was the highest ever for a debut quarterback (with at least 15 passes) and that game jump started his entire career.
In the NFL, quarterbacks, especially day three quarterbacks, often only get one shot to impress. Minshew took his and after making over $20 million in career earnings, he is now a member of the Chiefs, in a position to operate the same type of offense that made him a collegiate legend.
