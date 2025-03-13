BREAKING: Chiefs Sign Former Raiders QB
Backup quarterbacks provide a lot of value to a football team. While they must be able to step in and run an offense should anything happen to the starter on Sunday, their true worth comes during the week.
Thus, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Jaguars and Raiders QB Gardner Minshew to a one-year deal to back up Patrick Mahomes.
Minshew, a former Washington State quarterback, made his name running the Air Raid offense under Mike Leach up in Pullman, giving him insight into many of the concepts Andy Reid likes to run. Considering Minshew is a shotgun-based QB who analyzes the game in a similar way to how the Chiefs run their offense, he's a perfect fit to conduct an efficient offensive effort should anything happen to Mahomes.
However, as mentioned, backup QBs contribute in other ways, providing insights during film sessions, assisting with the game plan, providing another perspective on the game from a QB's point of view, and more.
While the Raiders are conducting a full rebuild under new head coach Pete Carroll, Minshew could provide some inside baseball on some of the players, especially newly minted center Jackson Powers-Johnson on how he likes to control the line of scrimmage, his tells, and more.
Minshew could provide some insight on Raiders DC Patrick Graham as Graham was retained by Carroll.
Minshew also has experience game planning against the Broncos and Chargers, two teams the Chiefs will face a total of four times in 2025. Both teams have retained their defensive coordinators.
Minshew also played two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and while his tenure was with Shane Steichen as OC, whom he followed to Indianapolis once Steichen was named head coach of the Colts, perhaps there are some secrets about Nick Sirianni he could share to better attack the Eagles offense should they face them again.
Something that is a bit interesting about this signing is the Chiefs moving away from Carson Wentz after Wentz served one year as backup. Wentz has a better understanding of the offense from his year in Kansas City and his time in Philadelphia with former Chiefs OC Doug Pederson.
Perhaps Minshew is the better player or Reid wanted to move on after the disaster against Denver in the season-finale. Whatever it is, Minshew is here and the Chiefs are better for it.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE