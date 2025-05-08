George Pickens, Chiefs Will Cross Paths on 2025 Schedule
George Pickens has played just one career game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Well, one date on Kansas City’s 2025 schedule just got a little more interesting.
Pittsburgh traded the wide receiver to Dallas on Wednesday for a third-round draft pick and a swap of 2027 Day 3 selections. When the NFL reveals the 272-game schedule this upcoming Wednesday, the Chiefs will learn when they’ll visit AT&T Stadium to face Pickens, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys.
Some will bill it as the NFL’s resident dynasty against America’s Team. With regard to Pickens, the new Dallas receiver played his only career game against the Chiefs last Christmas when he caught just three of seven targets for 50 yards.
Pickens did haul in a 41-yard reception down the left sideline with Trent McDuffie covering him like a blanket, a perfectly placed pass from Russell Wilson. However, Justin Reid picked off Wilson three plays later in the end zone to stymie the Steelers.
Steve Spagnuolo then made key halftime adjustments, moving McDuffie around the defense and holding Pickens without a catch in the second half. Reid, Nick Bolton, Jaden Hicks and Joshua Williams combined to shut him out over the final two periods. Pickens also had a false start in the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s 29-10 win.
Kansas City’s 2025 schedule is one of the toughest in the NFL. Before Dallas acquired Pickens on Wednesday, Warren Sharp ranked the team’s opponents as the sixth-toughest in the NFL and second in the AFC behind Cleveland.
The Chiefs’ opponents this season and their 2024 records: Denver Broncos (10-7), Las Vegas Raiders (4-13), Los Angeles Chargers (11-6), Baltimore Ravens (12-5), Detroit Lions (15-2), Houston Texans (10-7), Indianapolis Colts (8-9), Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) and Washington Commanders (12-5) at home; Denver, Las Vegas, the L.A. Chargers, Buffalo Bills (13-4), Dallas Cowboys (7-10), Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13), New York Giants (3-14) and Tennessee Titans (3-14) on the road.
Eight of those opponents made the playoffs last season (Denver, the L.A. Chargers, Baltimore, Detroit, Houston, Philadelphia, Washington, and Buffalo).
