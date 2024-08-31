After Cameron Thomas Acquisition, Chiefs Are Satisfied with D-Line Depth
Compared to the 2023-24 unit, the Kansas City Chiefs' defensive line is quite similar. Not many pieces departed or were added, and the reigning Super Bowl champs will once again open the regular season with Charles Omenihu unavailable.
This time, however, it's due to injury instead of suspension. Omenihu is starting the year on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from a torn ACL, with a potential November return being widely expected. The same familiar faces along Kansas City's front will be tasked with picking up the pieces, although there is one new kid on the block.
Prior to the NFL's roster cutdown deadline, general manager Brett Veach executed a trade for pass rusher Cameron Thomas. The move adds depth to the defensive end room, also giving Thomas a better on-field fit than he had with the Arizona Cardinals.
Speaking to the media this week, Veach acknowledged that the Chiefs' hunt for a final defensive end led to them going after someone they were fond of in the 2022 NFL Draft.
"I had mentioned earlier in the press conference that I don’t think we had a fifth defensive end, so that was something that we just needed from a depth standpoint," Veach said. "I think Cam is a guy that we like coming out and he’s a high-motor player and he has some George Karlaftis qualities with the way he plays and how he attacks things."
Thomas, still just 24 years old, has three career sacks – all from his rookie season. Entering the league as a good fit for a down lineman role, he instead served as more of an outside linebacker in Arizona's scheme as time went on. Last season, specifically, saw the former San Diego State standout play out of position. The results reflected that, as he saw his pass-rushing productivity dip.
Under the tutelage of Steve Spagnuolo and Joe Cullen in Kansas City, there's likely hope on both sides that Thomas can resurrect his young career. If he can do so, it'll help him and the Chiefs as they push for a third title in a row. Instead of signing a veteran free agent or playing the waiver game to finalize the defensive end rotation, Veach thinks this path was best.
“I think that the corner position and the defensive line position, I think is just one of those things that where we’re going to continue to look at and monitor," Veach said. "That caused the urgency to get Cam, again, just as a defensive end. On the defensive line, in particular, we did have some numbers that were close. We felt like we would have a good chance to get some of these guys on the practice squad to use the elevation. There's a little of us buying some time to get – I mean Omenihu is going to be the big piece for us down the stretch. I think when we find a guy that we feel adds a little more upfield rush in that group – I think Turk (Tershawn) Wharton’s had a great camp. He is way ahead of where he was last year coming off that knee injury.
Thomas complements the rest of the defensive ends, as well as interior players like Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi and Mike Pennel. Once Omenihu gets back, Kansas City will feel even more confident in its group.
"So you have Chris, you have Turk Wharton who had a great camp – I think we have an experienced player in Derrick. That third position or that fourth position with Derrick and Mike Pennel – you know the end of the season he had last year and that Super Bowl he had last year, he continues to defy odds because he's an older guy but he continues to bring juice to that room. I think if you had a guy that you can supplement in here that has some upfield rush, might be a smaller guy – we weren’t able to find that in the waiver wire – we will continue to do that. We also know that as this goes on here, we're going to get Charles back and he's kind of that last missing piece of that defensive line for us.”