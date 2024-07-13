All Three Chiefs Interior Linemen Ranked Among Top 10 in NFL Survey
For the most part, folks would agree that the Kansas City Chiefs have two of the NFL's premier interior offensive linemen. Left guard Joe Thuney has performed at a Pro Bowl level for close to a decade now, and Creed Humphrey is emerging as a top-flight center.
What the league thinks, though, is that the back-to-back reigning champs have three top-10 interior linemen. Right guard Trey Smith is no slouch in his own right, albeit not quite of the same caliber as his running mates. That didn't stop a recent ESPN survey, factoring in voting from NFL executives, scouts and coaches, from slotting Smith near the end of their elite list.
Thuney ranked fourth this year after being second in 2023. Following the retirement of Jason Kelce, Humphrey rises one spot to seventh as the NFL's top center. Smith, who was honorable mention a year ago, is ninth in 2024. Jeremy Fowler expands on each pick, with some intel included.
Thuney: "Thuney is something of a pass-blocking wizard," Fowler wrote. "He lost four out of 431 pass-block attempts for a 99.1% win rate with one sack attributed. That clip easily led the NFL. The Chiefs have gotten a great investment out of Thuney's five-year, $80 million deal in free agency signed three years ago. 'Grip strength -- once he's attached, he stays attached,' said an AFC executive about Thuney's pass protection. 'Incredibly fundamental.'"
Humphrey: "Humphrey has made a compelling case for the game's best overall center now that Jason Kelce is retired," Fowler wrote. "Humphrey and teammate Trey Smith are both considered elite and gems from the 2021 draft class. But Humphrey tends to get the slight nod over Smith, who's considered better in the run game. 'Extremely consistent, especially in pass pro, good athlete, very smart and tough and very, very steady,' said an NFL personnel director of Humphrey. 'A great communicator and field general. Became better than I gave him credit for coming out.'"
Smith: "Smith sometimes gets overshadowed by Humphrey and Thuney, but he adds a unique dimension to the Chiefs offense," Fowler wrote. 'Powerful and violent at the point of attack,' one exec said. 'Can really dominate in the run game. More of a gap-scheme specialist so it's pick your flavor with him. But I could see why people who are high on him are really high.' Added an NFC executive: 'He might be No. 1 for me eventually.'"
Unique inclusion of all three players highlights Chiefs' offensive line strength for 2024
It's no surprise whatsoever that the Thuney-Humphrey duo made the cut here. After all, they account for a large chunk of what could be the very best interior offensive line in all of football. Thuney is coming off an All-Pro campaign that ended in the playoffs due to a pectoral injury, but his year was plenty good enough to justify the ranking. What Humphrey has done in three years is nothing short of brilliant, and he's coming off consecutive Pro Bowl elections due to his consistent presence in the middle of the front five.
Seeing Smith get such high praise is a minor shock, but Fowler did note later in his article that the former sixth-round pick posted one of the highest pass-block win rates at his position in 2023. Considering that's one of ESPN's go-to metrics and feedback from outlet analyst Matt Bowen was factored in, it makes sense.
Additionally, Smith has flat-out earned some national praise. Having played just over 4,000 total snaps in his career, he's a model of durability. He brings a mean streak in the run game and is a true tone-setter for the Chiefs on offense. Other sites' advanced data likes him, too, as Pro Football Focus has awarded Smith with grades of 71.5 or higher in each of his first three years. The recent explosion of the guard market could see him cash in big-time next offseason.
With that in mind, this could be the last year of this trio playing together. If it is, it'll have been an amazing run for three impressive players. Because of some uncertainty at the tackle position, Kansas City will lean on Thuney, Humphrey and Smith to lead the way up front. Each player brings something different to the table, making for a dynamic group. Apparently, the league took notice of that.