Analysts Suggest Lineup Shake-Up to Stabilize Chiefs Offense – When Could KC Make the Move?
The Kansas City Chiefs showed some familiar weaknesses in their narrow 30-27 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Is there anything the Chiefs can do to solve some of those issues deep into the 2024 NFL season?
Last week, we took a closer look at a few moves that Bleacher Report's "BR NFL Scouting Department" suggested for the Chiefs, ranging from the short-term lessening of Travis Kelce's workload (whoops — not against the Panthers, at least) to long-term acquisitions for 2025 and beyond. The BR NFL crew has repeated the same exercise ahead of Week 13. Would these moves rejuvenate the reigning back-to-back champions?
Short-term 'move to make now': Start D.J. Humphries ASAP
While the Chiefs did agree to terms with former Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries before the Panthers game, Humphries still wasn't officially on the Chiefs' roster as of the publishing of the Bleacher Report story. Even with the learning curve and timeline for Humphries in mind, the BR NFL crew is ready to see Humphries in the lineup as soon as possible.
The Chiefs' offensive line has been questionable throughout the season. Specifically, the situation at left tackle has been a major question. Wanya Morris has struggled, and Kingsley Suamataia has apparently not earned the coach's trust yet.
Those factors all led to the signing [of] D.J. Humphries last week. The veteran signed a contract to finish out the season that could earn him up to $4.5 million, and he's reportedly been cleared to come back to playing after tearing his ACL in Week 17 last year. The Panthers sacked Patrick Mahomes five times. It's time to see what the veteran looks like.
In this analysis, I think Morris's struggles are slightly overstated while Suamataia's are understated. Morris has been up-and-down while also battling a knee injury throughout the season, but Suamataia has been disastrous to this point. I still tend to agree with the suggestion, though. Morris would be a worthy swing tackle, backing up Humphries on the left side and Jawaan Taylor on the right as opposed to a nearly unplayable Suamataia. Still, I'd be stunned to see Humphries starting on Friday against the Las Vegas Raiders and surprised to see him starting the week after that, barring an injury to Morris.
While an accelerated program could be in the cards for Humphries, the balance between aggressiveness and patience will be delicate. Humphries is brand new to the Chiefs' offense, but with only six regular season games remaining, he won't have much time to get acclimated before the playoffs.
Suggested 2025 free agent signing: CB Rasul Douglas, Buffalo Bills
Kansas City's defense was humming before the loss of No. 2 cornerback Jaylen Watson. Could they bolster the unit this offseason with a veteran who will be entering his age-30 season?
The Chiefs have built their cornerback room around young talents on cheap rookie contracts. That's always nice, but they also struggled to have enough money to keep L'Jarius Sneed, precipitating a trade with the Tennessee Titans this year. It would be nice if they could just keep finding hidden gems at the position in the draft, but that's easier said than done.
Talking a veteran like Douglas in to coming to Kansas City on a one- or two-year deal would bring some stability to the unit next season.
A very short-term deal for a stabilizing veteran should be entertained by KC this offseason, though any significantly larger cornerback investments don't seem likely while the Chiefs prepare for an eventual contract discussion with Trent McDuffie. McDuffie's long-term No. 2, if it's not Watson, will likely come through the draft.
Suggested 2025 NFL Draft target: S Craig Woodson, Cal
Kansas City has been fantastic at drafting the safety position in recent years, landing Juan Thornhill in 2019, Bryan Cook in 2022, Chamarri Conner in 2023 and Jaden Hicks in 2024. Paired with veteran free agent signings like Tyrann Mathieu and Justin Reid, those picks have kept the Chiefs' safety unit as one of the league's best in recent years. Could KC go back to the well in '25?
The Chiefs have obviously put together a great defense, but they will have to develop some more defensive backs if they want to continue that trend. Justin Reid is set to be a free agent, and they have questions at cornerback, too. Craig Woodson has some flaws to his game, but he has some tools worth adding to the defense.
"Craig Woodson is a physical and aggressive safety with a well-built frame, excelling in the run game and man coverage. His strong tackling ability and aggressiveness near the line of scrimmage make him a standout in short-yardage situations, while his smooth backpedal and loose hips allow him to cover downfield effectively," B/R scout Cory Giddings said. "However, his inconsistent vision and instincts in the run game, along with capped long speed, can limit his effectiveness in certain situations. Despite these limitations, Woodson's physicality, man coverage skills, and versatility make him a potential role player with the ability to contribute in defensive packages."