Report: Chiefs Bolstering Tackle Depth by Signing Former Pro Bowler D.J. Humphries
Through 10 games this season, the left tackle position has been one of the biggest question marks for the Kansas City Chiefs. Less than two months away from a potential playoff run as the team chases a three-peat, general manager Brett Veach is doing something to possibly shore that up.
Per a Friday afternoon report from Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, Kansas City is signing former Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries to a contract. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the deal is worth $2 million but can reach up to $4.5M for the rest of the season.
Humphries, a first-round pick by Arizona in the 2015 NFL Draft, has made 98 starts since coming into the league. His best season from an accolade standpoint undoubtedly came in 2021, when the former Florida standout was elected to his first Pro Bowl. He has yet to make it back ever since, but last season did see him start 15 regular-season games and post a Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade of 68.4.
Earlier on Friday, Rapoport reported that Humphries was medically cleared to return to action after suffering a torn ACL in Week 17 of last season. After a visit with the New York Giants earlier this season didn't result in a transaction, Humphries lands in Kansas City.
There's no way to look at this move as anything other than a high-profile addition of someone who will join the active roster. It comes less than a week after Chiefs second-round rookie Kingsley Suamataia was a healthy scratch for Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills. This week, head coach Andy Reid spoke about the team's decision there.
"Kingsley will be OK," Reid said. "It's just, sometimes you have to take a step back to take a step forward and that's what we felt we needed to do there. We'll go from there and just see how things work out here as he continues to work forward."
He also discussed second-year man Wanya Morris's performance and left the door open for a move to be made.
"I actually thought Wanya got a little bit better this week," Reid said. "He's been doing that for the most part every week, but the injury stepped in on it last week for a while. I felt like he did some good things for a young guy, he improved and will continue to improve with reps there. Then, as far as a veteran player goes, [general manager Brett] Veach is always keeping his eyes open, so he would be the one that heads that up, and he birddogs all that."
It's unfair to expect Humphries to immediately pick up right where he left off, let alone replicate his Pro Bowl form. With that said, this is a noteworthy signing for one of the NFL's best clubs and might just help them address a position that's been a point of weakness for weeks.