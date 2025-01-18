Andy Reid Ensuring Chiefs Are 'Tunneled In’ Despite Magnitude of Possible Three-Peat
Since the moment that Patrick Mahomes completed a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman to seal a win in Super Bowl LVIII, all eyes have been set on one thing for the Kansas City Chiefs: a three-peat of championships.
Almost all eyes, that is, or perhaps all eyes outside the building. Those within the organization are aware of what's at stake, but they also recognize the importance of taking things one step at a time. That mindset comes from a key leader, head coach Andy Reid, who isn't allowing players to look ahead.
Kansas City can't worry about the Super Bowl when they still haven't even taken the field for the divisional round against the Houston Texans.
"You don't ever go there," Reid said this week. "You're kind of tunneled in here just trying to find another play that possibly works or another defensive play that works, or special teams guys are doing that part. It's a weird dynamic that way. You don't ever look at that stuff. You're just ingrained in trying to make sure you get communicated – and see enough tape – but communicate with the players and teach them."
Those above Reid on the proverbial Chiefs food chain have been a bit more open about the franchise's philosophy. Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" in November, general manager Brett Veach acknowledged that the pursuit of going all-in every year – especially this year – makes free agency less of a factor and has the NFL Draft serve as "the bulk of your acquisitions." Nearly a month later, team chairman and CEO Clark Hunt didn't dodge the "big goal" ahead of the team but echoed a similar sentiment about wanting to have the best chance to win in each and every postseason.
Throughout the last week or so, players have taken the high road for the most part. Whether it's quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce or defensive tackle Chris Jones, much of the club's championship core points to Reid as the driving force in keeping everyone level. If anyone strayed too far off the more proven path, he'd reel them back in.
"I haven't heard them say much about it," Reid said. "I'm sure if I would've heard something [or] I felt like they were looking ahead or whatever, I'd remind them. But there hasn't been any need to do that. They've been pretty focused in all year. They know how I roll – they're around me all the time, so I don't ever go there."
The Chiefs cementing themselves in NFL history is going to be extremely difficult. As Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated expanded on last August, every team with a chance to three-peat has fallen short for one reason or another. Even those who got back to the postseason and/or made a deep run succumbed to a lack of health, talent or fortune necessary to finish the job. Coming off a 15-2 regular season, though, it's worth arguing that this Kansas City group might have the best shot yet to do it.
Despite being a lifelong student of the game, Reid wants nothing to do with talks of football immortality unless his team actually gets there.