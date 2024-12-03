Andy Reid Explains 'Snowball' Effect for Wanya Morris, Backs LT Despite Struggles
Just like it has for most of the 2024-25 campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs' unstable left tackle situation was a weak point in Week 13. The reigning Super Bowl champs struggled to put away the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday, partially due to the poor play of second-year man Wanya Morris.
Morris struggled so much, in fact, that head coach Andy Reid benched him in favor of left guard Joe Thuney. Kansas City decided that amid an afternoon of poor performance, it was better to effectively replace two spots on the line instead of one.
Now 26 games (and 14 starts) into his NFL career, Morris hasn't showcased much growth compared to when he entered the league as a third-round pick in 2023. When given a chance to prove capable of being a better option, rookie second-rounder Kingsley Suamataia hasn't fared well either. That leaves the Chiefs in a tough position with their draft investments, although Reid doesn't come off as too worried.
Speaking to the media this week, Reid echoed a sentiment that's very familiar: Kansas City is dealing with growing pains from young players.
"Yeah, listen, we've got young guys that we're working in there," Reid said. "They're going against good players, and the good ones have probably gotten the better of us, but it's things these guys will learn from and they can bank for the future and get themselves better. I think that will help us down the road. That's what I would tell you."
Morris, specifically, seems to be struggling more and more by the week. Since exiting Week 10's win over the Denver Broncos with a knee injury, he's failed to get back on the (already bumpy) track he was on beforehand. Morris is surrendering increasing pressure numbers, going from two in Week 11 to four against the Carolina Panthers and a season-high eight versus the Raiders. His Pro Football Focus grades have also dropped from 63.4 to 50.7 and 30.5, respectively.
Out of 64 tackles to log at least 400 pass blocking snaps this year, Morris ranks 59th in overall PFF grade and is 58th in both pass and run blocking. The basic and advanced stats align with what he's shown on tape. According to Reid, there's a compounding effect that can set in for him during games.
"Listen, sometimes things snowball on you, Todd (Leabo)," Reid explained. "It's a little bit of everything [that] gets you. He started off pretty good, then it kind of went from there. That happens with young guys. Nobody wants that to happen that way, but sometimes it happens and then you kind of get frozen in your own feet there on what to do exactly. But listen, it's a great learning experience for him. I would expect him to do that. Whatever direction this thing goes, I would expect him to do that. He's a good kid and he works hard. I'd tell you the same thing with Kingsley. Both of them have got some valuable experience this year, and we'll continue to hope that they would learn from all that."
While Reid acknowledged on Monday that rolling with Thuney over Morris is a possibility, another option seems to be on the table. It isn't Suamataia, especially given his healthy scratch just a couple of weeks ago. With a Sunday Night Football outing against the Los Angeles Chargers approaching, recent free agent signing D.J. Humphries could see the field "if he feels OK." In a season filled with question marks at left tackle, perhaps he's the answer.
As that snowball becomes bigger and bigger, it sure doesn't seem to be Morris right now.