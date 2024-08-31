Andy Reid Explains Why the Chiefs Added Samaje Perine and JuJu Smith-Schuster
The Kansas City Chiefs made a pair of veteran additions shortly before the start of the 2024 NFL season, reuniting with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and adding running back Samaje Perine. On Friday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid publicly discussed the addition of both players for the first time.
After being asked about what he likes from both players, Reid began by raving about what Perine brings to Kansas City.
"Samaje is the newest member," Reid began. "We all know what he did to us when he was at Cincinnati
with that screen play. Samaje's done this over his career, where he's been a phenomenal third-down back, but he's also a good runner. I think that you know that he's really a good person, I mean, that word has traveled around the National Football League on what kind of guy he is – locker room guy and so on. We welcome that. The opportunity to have a guy in here that can do the run game and the pass game, I think he's a good well-rounded football player that's extremely intelligent, that is a great addition that [general manager] Brett [Veach] added to the team."
Regarding Smith-Schuster, Reid said the Chiefs are excited to have 2022's leading wide receiver back in the building, while also providing some optimism regarding Smith-Schuster's nagging knee injuries.
"With JuJu, we welcome JuJu back with open arms," Reid said. "He's healthy and ready to go. His knee – he had the knee before, but we were able to manage that. We'll continue to manage it. He looks great right now. He jumped right back in and had some good practices for us. It's just a matter of him getting banged around a little bit having not been in camp. So, he'll get all that as the season goes, but it's good to have him back in the mix there, for sure."
Reid later added that he expects both Perine and Smith-Schuster to be available for the Chiefs' first game of the 2024 season against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.