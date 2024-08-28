Chiefs Sign RB Samaje Perine: How KC Solved the Offense's Biggest Problem with One Move
The Kansas City Chiefs cut down to their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, but on Wednesday, the team made an addition at a position of long-standing need.
The Chiefs have reportedly agreed to terms with veteran running back Samaje Perine and will sign him to their active roster, according to Mike Garafolo. Ian Rapoport tweeted that "KC had been in talks to trade for Perine" but now sign him as a free agent after he was cut by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.
Chiefs fans should be familiar with Perine, who turns 29 in September, as the veteran back who made a name for himself as a pass-catcher with the Cincinnati Bengals before joining the Broncos last season. He was originally drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by Washington in 2017.
The Chiefs will have to make a corresponding roster move to make space for Perine and newly claimed defensive back Eric Scott.
What does Samaje Perine's signing mean for the Chiefs?
Typically, these bottom-of-the-roster moves receive more hype than they're worth. Perine couldn't make the cut in Denver, could he really make an impact on the reigning back-to-back champions?
Yes. Absolutely. This is not one of those times to avoid the hype. This is the type of signing the Chiefs have needed to make for months. Now, they get their guy.
In the absence of veteran running back Jerick McKinnon, who remains unsigned after three valuable years in Kansas City (including a tremendous 10-touchdown season in 2022), the Chiefs' depth chart had Isiah Pacheco at the top all offseason and a series of questions and battles below him. While undrafted free agent rookie Carson Steele had a fantastic preseason and should still absolutely be considered a versatile, up-and-coming player this season, Perine solves the biggest remaining question KC's offense had ahead of their three-peat campaign: Who is the third-down back?
Perine is a quintessential third-down back, meaning that he can be trusted to pass-protect or run routes as a pass-catcher in passing situations. While Clyde Edwards-Helaire provides familiarity with the offense, he's not the back KC wants to have routinely protecting Patrick Mahomes, and his ongoing battle with a recurring illness has made him a questionable participant through much of the team's preseason preparation. Pacheco is excellent and has already shown pass-blocking improvement this year, but asking Pacheco (or any single human being) to be an every-down running back in the modern NFL is something between irresponsible and psychotic. (It's a violent position in a violent sport. Depth is mandatory.)
The addition of Perine gives the Chiefs a known quantity behind Pacheco — something they did not have on Tuesday. Perine shouldn't dampen any excitement for Steele and he won't force Pacheco off the field when KC wants to stick with their No. 1 back. Instead, he brings a veteran third-down expertise while also being a perfectly adequate runner if he needs to take on a larger role if Pacheco misses time or needs to lessen his workload. Perhaps aside from it reinforcing questions about Edwards-Helaire's fit and availability, this is a win-win move for everyone involved.