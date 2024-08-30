Andy Reid Hints at Week 1 Status for Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Samaje Perine
The Kansas City Chiefs are less than a week away from the start of the 2024 NFL season, and head coach Andy Reid has provided good news and bad news regarding three players' status for Week 1.
Speaking to the media on Friday while preparing to face off with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5, Reid discussed the standing of wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, newly added running back Samaje Perine, and returning wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Beginning with KC's sidelined projected No. 1 wide receiver, Reid effectively ruled Brown out due to his sternoclavicular injury suffered in KC's first preseason game.
"I don't think you'll have Hollywood this week," Reid said. "Hollywood won't be back this week, and we'll just see how it goes. But the kid's amazing. I mean, his progress has been incredible, but I wouldn't predict him being there this week."
Perine, who technically is not yet officially on the Chiefs' roster as of the publishing of this story, is joining a new offense. Smith-Schuster is returning to a familiar one after spending a year in New England. Reid was asked if he expected Perine and Smith-Schuster to be available on Thursday night despite being very recent additions for the team.
"Yes, absolutely," Reid said. "I think so. I've just gotta see with Perine on where he's at and picking everything up, I'm not gonna put him in a bad position obviously, but I think he's gonna be fine. He's been in here cranking away, so we'll see how everything goes."
What should Perine and Smith-Schuster be expected to do against the Ravens?
Reid's uncharacteristic bluntness — beginning with an "absolutely" regarding the veteran duo's status and providing no couching for Smith-Schuster's projection — perfectly underlines why the Chiefs brought in both Smith-Schuster and Perine. As veteran players with a reputation for their football IQs, both players are poised to step into a complex Chiefs offense with just over a week to get up to speed. While Perine's role as KC's best third-down back is evident, his apparent ability to prepare for the workload with no training camp, very little practice, and no prior experience in Reid's offense is impressive and promising for both Perine and the team.
Smith-Schuster projects to see the field less in Week 1 than Perine, with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson and perhaps Mecole Hardman now ahead of him on the depth chart. Still, as a trusted receiver who Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes trust to line up, read the defense, and execute the play correctly, Smith-Schuster should offer a handful of reliable snaps when KC needs an established professional on the field.