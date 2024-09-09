Andy Reid Reviews Kingsley Suamataia's NFL Debut: 'I Thought He Held His Own'
As it has been for a couple of seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs' left tackle picture is a work in progress. Following Donovan Smith and Wanya Morris combining to hold down the job in 2023-24, this year sees a second-round NFL Draft selection protecting the blind side of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
By most accounts, Kingsley Suamataia's professional debut was a mixed bag. Speaking to the media on Monday, head coach Andy Reid provided his initial review of Suamataia's first regular-season performance.
"Yeah, so I thought Kingsley did some good things," Reid said. "He'll have plenty to work on going forward but for his first time jumping in there against what I really think is a pretty good defensive line, I thought he held his own. There are things that he's got to work on, and he's got another big challenge coming up this week, as does the whole offensive line."
Suamataia's opening game was highly anticipated. Following that selection in the draft, Kansas City ran an open competition between him and Morris for the starting left tackle role. That continued throughout multiple Organized Team Activity periods and into training camp, and then the rookie finally separated from the pack. Morris nursing some injuries contributed to that, sure, but the BYU product did more than enough to make both Reid and Mahomes confident in his ability.
Advanced metrics didn't love how Suamataia played last Thursday. Pro Football Focus credited him with just one pressure against the Baltimore Ravens, yet he posted an alarmingly poor 37.3 run-blocking grade and didn't necessarily excel in pass protection by their standards (61.4 grade). The eye test also reflected someone who's learning on the fly, but the positive returns were much easier to spot.
As Reid alluded to, things won't lighten up for Suamataia in his second career start. Lou Anarumo is one of the better defensive coordinators in the sport, and his Cincinnati Bengals pass rush boasts talents like Trey Hendrickson, B.J. Hill, Sam Hubbard and Sheldon Rankins up front. Hendrickson, specifically, is coming off three Pro Bowl seasons in a row and had a career-high 17.5 sacks last year. He'll give the Kansas City offensive line some trouble.
Of course, the Chiefs know one specific game won't tell them everything they need to know about Suamataia. His development is a long-term investment, but Reid likes some of what he's seen thus far.