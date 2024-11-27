Chiefs Address Isiah Pacheco’s Imminent Return, Potential for Committee in RB Room
Eleven games into the 2024-25 campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs' ground game has been one of the NFL's best. While explosive runs aren't their forte, the team currently boasts the No. 7 average rush EPA and the top rushing success rate on a per-snap basis. A lot of that stems from a reunion with Kareem Hunt, who has provided steady production as the lead back in recent weeks.
Even better news is on the horizon for Kansas City, though, as normal starter Isiah Pacheco figures to return this week against the Las Vegas Raiders after narrowly missing Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers. If Pacheco is indeed active, it'll be his first game in over two months since suffering a fractured fibula. The last time he was on the field, he accounted for over 100 all-purpose yards in a clutch Week 2 triumph against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Speaking to the media this week, quarterback Patrick Mahomes explained what he expects from Pacheco in his (likely) return. The two-time NFL MVP also pointed out the best silver lining of the whole situation: Kansas City can afford to play the long game.
"Yeah, I mean, he's going to be Pop," Mahomes said. "Obviously, we're going to have to work him back to when he's ready and when he gets on the field, not try to overdo it. He's going to have energy, he's going to want to be on the football field. I think it's good that we have a good room of running backs. We can kind of not make him go out there and take 30 carries or whatever it is – we can just kind of let him be who he is and make those big plays happen and then bring him along as the season goes."
In eight games since Pacheco got hurt, Hunt has averaged just under 22 touches per game. That's one of the top figures in the league and includes a staggering stretch in Weeks 5-9 in which he averaged 25 and hit the 27-rush mark twice. The 29-year-old picked up directly where Pacheco, who had 17 touches in Week 1 and 24 in Week 2, left off. The results are a double-edged sword, as Hunt seems to be allergic to negative runs but also doesn't break off long ones too often.
With Pacheco soon back in the fold, the Chiefs can pick and choose when to deploy each player. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy hints at a situational basis moving forward.
"Well, the best part about that is you don't just have one where they're getting worn down to where they might be 50-60% in the third quarter," Nagy said. "Now you have two guys that are working off of 100% and they're both really good players with experience that know this offense. Whether somebody has a couple good, strong runs or a nice catch or a good protection, that's more in-game [and] situationally a feel but when they're up and running, we feel pretty strong about who they are and how much they can help us. We're excited about it."
Considering Hunt's age and lack of burst and Pacheco's injury history, having a committee in the backfield might be the best thing for everyone. It makes a ton of sense to split reps between two players who unleash violent styles on the field in an effort to keep them fresh for the playoffs. After all, the task of stopping Hunt is already difficult and adding Pacheco will amplify that. It leaves no room for defenses to take their foot off the gas pedal.
It's unclear what the exact balance of touches will be come January but for now, the Chiefs can slowly peel back Hunt's heavy involvement and ramp Pacheco up as he gets reacclimated. That's the best-case scenario for a team that's dealt with countless injuries in 2024.