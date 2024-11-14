Chiefs, Kareem Hunt Doing Best to ‘Stay on Top Of’ Heavy Workload for RB
With so many injuries at the wide receiver position and opposing defenses shutting down the vertical passing game, the Kansas City Chiefs' identity on offense has largely consisted of its rushing attack. That's even after starting halfback Isiah Pacheco went down with a fractured fibula in Week 2. If anything, Kansas City has relied more on the ground game with Kareem Hunt, and the results are positive to an extent.
Since becoming the Chiefs' starter in Week 5, Hunt is averaging more touches per game (24.6) than any player in the sport. That's a lot for a 29-year-old running back to handle, let alone one who wasn't on a roster to start the season. Despite that, the reigning Super Bowl champs have consistently reiterated that they're comfortable giving Hunt so many opportunities.
Head coach Andy Reid isn't shying away from it as Week 11 arrives. Speaking to the media this week, Reid doubled down on wanting to get the football in Hunt's hands.
“We threw him the ball a little bit more this past week, they were doing a good job inside just kind of shutting off the run game part of it," Reid said. "We ended up getting him the ball – we like to give him the ball whatever way we can get him the ball because he’s a good player. He’s doing well for just coming off the couch. I mean, he’s like second in the league, for the number of games he’s played, in carries and yards. He’s doing a heck of a job, and he wants more. He’s not asking to come out now. That’s not quite how he’s wired, but he’s doing well. He fell on his leg there – one of the guys fell on his leg and kind of tweaked it a little bit – but he’s fine.”
Once he signed to the Kansas City practice squad, it was full steam ahead for Hunt in his second go-round with the team. In his first game back, he had 14 carries and a pair of receptions. That 16-touch total, as it turns out, has easily been his lowest single-game mark of the year. In the five contests since, he's gone over the 20 threshold in every game and hit 28 twice. Week 10's win over the Denver Broncos tied his season low in carries, but at the expense of highs in targets (10) and receptions (7).
Does Hunt feel the physical toll even more as he ages? Not necessarily, as this is the same style of football he's always played.
"I mean, I wouldn't say that," Hunt said. "Definitely feel the soreness but the way I play, I'm a physical guy [so] I always get sore after games and stuff like that. I don't feel like it's because [I'm] older or anything."
How does he handle such a significant workload? Reid has previously joked about Hunt living in an ice bath, but there is some truth to the time he spends recovering for the ensuing week of play.
"Honestly, I just take it day by day," Hunt said. "At this point in the season, I don't think anybody's really feeling great or at their best. I just stay on top of it, stay in the training room, getting rehab. Got to stay on it."
Don't get it twisted: Hunt isn't doing anything otherworldly for the Chiefs, and the volume seems to be catching up to him. After averaging 4.9 yards per carry in his season debut, he hasn't done better than 3.9 in a game since. The juice he showcased in Week 4's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, for the most part, is gone. With that said, Kansas City is routinely turning the chains over and while Hunt isn't giving them explosive runs, he also isn't logging negative ones. His skill set plays directly into their strengths, combined with a refined rushing plan scheme-wise.
Once Pacheco returns to the lineup, Hunt will get a well-deserved break. A split of reps between the two should keep both relatively fresh for the playoffs, which is something opposing defenses must account for. Hunt's days of logging 20-plus carries are numbered. That's best for everyone.
For now, Kansas City is fine rolling with the hot hand.