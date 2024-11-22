Isiah Pacheco, Charles Omenihu Get Game Day Designations vs. Panthers
In the midst of a season ravaged by injuries, the Kansas City Chiefs have seen progress from two key returning players as running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu have worked their way back to the field after lengthy absences. However, according to head coach Andy Reid, neither player is quite ready to return to in-game action.
After another week of limited participation in practice, neither Pacheco nor Omenihu will suit up on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Reid announced on Friday.
The Chiefs will have a short week following their matchup in Carolina before facing off with the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on Black Friday, November 29. While the Chiefs have struggled to generate pressure with a four-man pass-rush, there's no reason to hurry Omenihu's return as he works back from a late-January ACL tear. Even when Omenihu gets back on the field, most ACL recoveries force players to work back up to game speed and full confidence over time.
Pacheco's injury and recovery is more straightforward, but the Chiefs shouldn't need to rush Pacheco back either. With steady production from Kareem Hunt and worthy depth with Samaje Perine and Carson Steele, a solid running back room should be able to survive in Carolina while Pacheco eyes a return to pair up with Hunt against the Raiders.
On Wednesday, Reid said he appreciated the intensity Pacheco has brought to his recovery process, though the team appears to be holding Pacheco back for a bit longer than the young back would have liked.
"He's a spark plug, emotionally," Reid said. "He's something that way, and he's worked his tail off to get to the point that he's at now. We've got to keep an eye on him that way. He would've played three weeks ago if he had his choice, but that's sometimes how it goes. I appreciate that, though, that mentality. That's what's helped him get to this point."
Patrick Mahomes ankle injury update
There's also news regarding quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his recovery from an ankle injury. Jesse Newell of The Kansas City Star tweeted that Mahomes appears to have foregone the extra layer of additional ankle-wrap that he began sporting following his ankle tweaks this season.