Chiefs Continue to Impress as Playoffs Approach, Silencing Doubters in the Process
The Kansas City Chiefs have once again made their haters absolutely sick. They finished the toughest stretch of their season, three games in an 11-day window, winning each one and looking better with every outcome.
Two of those wins were against teams that will be in the playoffs. The Chiefs are now 15-1 this season, have clinched the one-seed in the AFC and are peaking at just the right time. With the conference now having to go through GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, there's a chance that Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and Trent McDuffie (along with a few others) have played their last regular-season snaps.
Rest will be huge for players who have been through the postseason grind over and over since Mahomes became the starter in 2018. In fact, they have reached the AFC Championship Game in each of those seasons and have been to four Super Bowls in that stretch as well. Time off will be welcomed for those who have earned a late-season break. The rest of the team, perhaps some players who haven't been through the grind over that many seasons, will get their much-deserved rest during a bye week as other teams are playing on Wild Card weekend.
Despite many setbacks, including losing top players like Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco and Jaylen Watson for extended periods, the Chiefs continued to do what they do best: win. It hasn't always been pretty but in every game except for one, they have been able to do what they needed to come out with a win. Chiefs Kingdom and the majority of major media wanted to see bigger wins instead of contests coming down to blocked field goals, fumbled snaps or doinks off the goalpost. At the end of the day (and at the end of the season), it simply doesn't matter how the games were won. All that matters is that they were won and the team can now rest well with home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The road to the Super Bowl runs through Kansas City.
It can not be overstated how impressive this team has been. Despite injuries to key players, having a target on their back each week as the reigning champions and having a brutal schedule, all they did was win.
Here's something scary for the rest of the league: The offense is starting to get into a rhythm as Brown has entered the fold. After Rice went down, JuJu Smith-Schuster was able to have his biggest game of the season. DeAndre Hopkins has been such a welcomed addition to the receiver room and even with him not being fully implemented into the offense, he's consistently made big plays. Rice won't be back this season but with the emergence of rookie Xavier Worthy, the return of Brown and the strong hands and blocking from Smith-Schuster and Hopkins, this offense is only getting better as the postseason approaches – especially as Kelce continues to be a security blanket for Mahomes.
Another exciting development: Joe Thuney has been perhaps the best left tackle in the NFL over the past three weeks. The left-guard-turned-left-tackle has been exactly what Mahomes needed to feel more comfortable in the pocket. Getting solid left tackle play, along with having a nearly full array of offensive weapons, will make the offense soar in the postseason.
Now, the waiting game has begun. While we await word on who will be active for the finale against the Denver Broncos, it's time to appreciate what this team has done. They have their best regular-season record in franchise history and boast their first undefeated season at home since 2003. The back-to-back champions continue to give everything to try to get back to the mountaintop once again. For the Chiefs and their fan base, a three-peat is very much in reach.
For the rest of the football world, you'll just have to accept that until someone can stop them.