Chiefs Place Isiah Pacheco on IR, Announce Kareem Hunt Signing in Flurry of Moves
As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for a Week 3 showdown with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football, the club is making several moves along the fringes of its active roster and practice squad.
Per a Wednesday morning announcement from the team, Kansas City has officially placed running back Isiah Pacheco on the injured reserve list. This comes just days after the third-year man suffered a fractured fibula in Week 2's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Pacheco is scheduled to have surgery later on Wednesday and while his reported return timeline is around six-to-eight weeks, head coach Andy Reid said he doesn't have an exact timetable in mind right now.
In corresponding moves to solidify the running back room, the Chiefs have officially reunited with Kareem Hunt and elevated Keaontay Ingram to the active roster. Hunt had a visit in Kansas City on Tuesday and will start off on the practice squad while he ramps up. Ingram signed late last season and has stuck around the organization since November.
Finally, tight end Peyton Hendershot is back on the practice squad after being waived earlier this week. The veteran tight end was traded for back in August and was inactive for Week 1, later playing seven special teams snaps in Sunday's win against Cincinnati. Linebacker Cole Christiansen makes a ton of sense to replace those reps, and the team elevated him along with Ingram to the 53-man roster on Wednesday.
This is all on top of wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown already being on IR and potentially missing all of the regular season. Late on Monday night, the veteran pass catcher shared via his X account that his shoulder surgery was successful.
The Chiefs are rolling with the punches on both sides of the ball. Sitting at 2-0 through two weeks, that will continue to be the case for the back-to-back Super Bowl champs as the 2024-25 campaign unfolds.