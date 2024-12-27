Could Contract Incentives Extend the Regular Season for DeAndre Hopkins?
With one regular-season game left to go, the Kansas City Chiefs don't have a ton to play for.
On the other hand, some of their individual players do. After allowing All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones to suit up for Week 18 last season in an effort to trigger a contract incentive, could the team let another Hall of Fame-level talent do the same this year?
It's unclear whether Kansas City, the confirmed No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, will make its best players active for Week 18's game against the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for example, is deferring to head coach Andy Reid. If any of the club's high-profile veterans get additional reps in the final week of the regular season, there's a case to be made that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins should be on the list.
Despite coming over via trade during the season, Hopkins is still within striking distance of earning some extra cash. Although his snap percentages in Kansas City have been lower than expected (51%), other volume-based possibilities remain on the table. Hopkins, who has 56 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns this season, is one big game away from making as much as $1 million combined in Week 18.
With nine receptions in Denver, Hopkins would hit a $250,000 benchmark for 65 on the year. The same is true if he amasses 140 receiving yards, which would get him to 750 overall and earn another $250,000. Last, but certainly not least, Hopkins needs just one receiving touchdown to get to six this season and earn a whopping $500,000.
There's plenty for Hopkins to play for, even with none of those incentive thresholds being far from locks to be reached. Will Reid give him the chance to put up big numbers in the Chiefs' regular-season finale? There's at least a bit of precedent for it.