Chiefs Fans Earn Podium Position in NFL Loyalty Survey
The Kansas City Chiefs' fan base, known worldwide as 'Chiefs Kingdom,' is generally regarded as one of the very best in all of sports. Not only do the fans routinely put up great turnouts for home and away games, but they're also loud and proud about their favorite NFL team.
Chiefs fans' loyalty is certainly something to write home about. Dating back to the pre-Andy Reid era and beyond, enthusiasts have supported the team regardless of its on-field performance or future outlook. That consistency is being rewarded now, as three Super Bowl titles in the last five seasons belong to Kansas City.
Can any of this fan-related performance be quantified? Covers recently conducted a survey of NFL fans and "aggregated the results of six questions geared toward determining fan loyalty" for various unique situations. Questions included betting for a desired team or its rival, converting a partner/spouse's fandom, dealing with the potential relocation of a franchise and much more. Those results were then combined into an average ranking to determine the most loyal fan base of those who answered.
The Chiefs took a podium position with an average ranking of 7.2, trailing only the Green Bay Packers (7.0) and Philadelphia Eagles (5.9) on the list. According to the survey, the back-to-back champs boast the most loyal fans in the AFC.
"The Chiefs round out the top three, and it's easy to see why," James Bisson wrote. "Kansas City has been the most successful NFL franchise over the past 10 years, compiling an absurd 117-46 regular-season record with three Super Bowl titles and four championship appearances in that span.
When asked whether they bet on the team regardless of odds or lines, 44% of Chiefs fans answered "yes." That comfortably led all 32 teams, finishing nearly 6% higher than second place (Buffalo Bills, 38.4% "yes"). A 71.1% "no" answer to betting on a rival to win the Super Bowl to soften the blow of their success also took the top ranking.
What about if the Chiefs moved to a different state? Of those asked in the survey, nearly 80% of Kansas City fans signaled they'd remain loyal to the team despite its hypothetical departure. That was good for fifth place, trailing the Dallas Cowboys (82.3%), Miami Dolphins (83.1%), Pittsburgh Steelers (83.6%) and the recently moved Las Vegas Raiders (87%).
In all, 3,023 NFL fans across all 50 states were surveyed. To read more about gender and age demographics, as well as more detailed rankings, check out the full Covers article here.