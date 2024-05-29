LB Curtis Jacobs Named Chiefs' Most Exciting 2024 UDFA
Undrafted free agents aren't necessarily the backbone of an NFL team, but they do come in handy by providing surplus value to smart clubs that pick them up.
That rings true for the Kansas City Chiefs, who will need all the help they can get to win a third Super Bowl in a row.
With the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, general manager Brett Veach has rounded out Kansas City's roster well. Position groups like wide receiver, the interior offensive line and offensive tackle are insulated with either instant-impact depth or long-term projects. The defensive side of the ball was also addressed, both during the draft and via the undrafted free agent market.
One player, in particular, is generating some buzz. Once again, UDFA linebacker Curtis Jacobs was singled out as a premier pickup by the Chiefs. This time, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report named the Penn State product Kansas City's most exciting undrafted addition during the post-draft process.
"Today's NFL is about defenders being able to work in space," Sobleski wrote. "Teams want second-line defenders who won't be exploited when they're on the field for obvious passing downs. The Kansas City Chiefs might have something that fits well with undrafted linebacker Curtis Jacobs. The 6'1", 240-pound linebacker is fluid and explosive, but he can be a hindrance against the run. Still, he can be developed similarly to when the Chiefs drafted Willie Gay, who signed with the New Orleans Saints in free agency."
Jacobs, who recorded 49 tackles during his final season with the Nittany Lions, was recently named the Chiefs' UDFA to watch by Pro Football Focus. On top of that, Veach mentioned him and two other Kansas City undrafted signees as capable of competing for roster spots during the offseason program and training camp.
There's an uphill battle for consistent playing time for Jacobs, even after the aforementioned departure of Gay. The Chiefs have a one-two punch of Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill at linebacker, with former third-round pick Leo Chenal being the clear-cut No. 3 guy. Behind them, Cam Jones and Cole Christiansen have plenty of experience in the system. Jack Cochrane was also re-signed earlier this offseason.
With great athleticism and some potential special teams versatility, there's a chance Jacobs sticks either at the end of the roster or on the practice squad. In either event, he'd be a valuable future depth piece for special teams coordinator Dave Toub and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Many thought he'd be drafted, including Bleacher Report's own scouting report of him.
The Chiefs capitalized on the opportunity to swoop Jacobs up, giving themselves another interesting defensive piece in the process.