Chiefs Full of Respect for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Entering Week 8 Matchup
It's a rivalry that's as old as time in NFL terms, and it's renewed this weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will duke it out on Sunday. Week 8's matchup will see a pair of AFC West squads go at it, featuring two of the league's best players attempting to lead their teams to a win.
In fact, that's been the case for several years running now. On Kansas City's side, Patrick Mahomes has no issue finding a bit of extra motivation during Raider week. For Las Vegas, defensive end Maxx Crosby remains the face of the franchise as the club has struggled out of the gate. Despite heading into Allegiant Stadium against an inferior opponent, the Chiefs aren't overlooking the Raiders one bit.
A lot of that is because of Crosby, who can wreck a game at any given moment. Speaking to the media this week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said his crew has lots of respect for the three-time Pro Bowler who brings plenty to account for.
“I mean everything, he’s a great player," Reid said. "He’s one of the best in the business of what he does. He’s going to give you an honest down every down, so he doesn’t take plays off. Our guys know that and respect the heck out of him, so you have to be ready to play four quarters against him.”
After turning in the best season of his career in 2023-24, Crosby has done nothing but keep the train rolling this year. In six games played, he's notched six and a half sacks and is once again tied for the league lead with 10 tackles for loss. He has 23 pressures thus far on 199 pass rush snaps, boasting No. 11 and 16 rankings for overall grade and run defense grade among all defensive ends per Pro Football Focus. Crosby is also continuing to play a ton of snaps, currently being on the field for 93% of Las Vegas' available reps in games he's played.
Mahomes tipped his cap to Crosby this week, citing it as "special" to have that kind of motor while also maintaining an elite level of play. It's no secret that their individual rivalry exists, although Mahomes has the utmost respect for Crosby's intensity.
“It’s a high level of respect," Mahomes said. "I mean, I respect guys that are going to leave it out there every single snap and do whatever they can to let their team have a chance to win. That’s the type of guys I want in this building and that’s what you see with guys on our team is that guys are going to lay it on the line every single snap to win the football game, and that’s what it takes to be great in this league because everybody’s good. I mean, everybody’s good in this league. It’s about who’s going to do the extra thing, the extra step, the extra pass rush or the extra throw, whatever it is to make sure that their team has a better chance to win and he’s one of those guys. When we’re on the field, we’re going to compete because that’s the type of guys that we are, but we have a ton of respect mutually between each other off of it.”
With the Chiefs' offensive tackle situation being less than ideal, they'll have their hands full trying to slow down one of football's premier pass rushers. In 10 career games against Kansas City, Crosby has 12 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits and five sacks. He ups his already great game when it's a rivalry situation and at 2-5, the Raiders' season is on life support.
Crosby is going to do his part to avoid a loss, and both Reid and Mahomes are well aware of it.