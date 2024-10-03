Chiefs Have Nothing But Love for Tyrann Mathieu Ahead of Game vs. Saints
The Kansas City Chiefs have seen safety Tyrann Mathieu since he left the team several offseasons ago, but only for preseason play. Week 5's matchup between the back-to-back Super Bowl champs and the New Orleans Saints marks the first real time Mathieu will have a chance to go up against his old team, and both sides seem excited about the opportunity.
Kansas City, specifically, speaks very highly of Mathieu even to this day. Speaking to the media in advance of Monday Night Football, head coach Andy Reid said he'd vote the veteran defensive back into the Pro Football Hall of Fame if he could.
"Phenomenal player," Reid said. "I'll vote for him for the Hall of Fame going forward. I don't have the vote, but I would vote for him. He's a tremendous leader. He actually makes this his home here so I think when he's done, he'll probably come back here. Great kid, great player, brings a lot of energy."
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also seems quite fond of the three years he got to spend with Mathieu. Given those were his second, third and fourth seasons as the Chiefs' full-time starter, Mahomes says Mathieu set an example for him in regards to leadership.
"I think just me being a young player, especially when he got here, just seeing that type of leader, I think, was something that I'll forever remember," Mahomes said. "The way he inspired guys, the energy he played with. I mean, obviously, he's a great football player. I mean, everybody can see that. Truly a great leader, one of the best leaders I've ever been around. He pushed to get the best out of everybody every single day. He treated practice like games. He tried to get better every single day, and that's something that has helped me become who I am. Great football player, man. I hope that he gets out there – not for me and my sake because, I mean, he's a great football player [who's] always around the ball – but I think Kansas City getting to see him come back and be on that field again will be special for the city."
From the 2019-2021 seasons with Kansas City, Mathieu made two Pro Bowls and got a pair of first-team All-Pro nods, too. The former third-round pick also secured his only Super Bowl during that span. In addition to logging 213 tackles, 27 passes broken up, 13 interceptions and four fumble recoveries, Mathieu developed an elite rapport with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and helped improve a Chiefs defense that desperately needed a culture change.
The investment paid off, and then the Chiefs decided to let Mathieu walk in free agency. Now four games into his third year with the Saints, he's already pushing for double-digit interceptions with that organization as well. General manager Brett Veach opted to sign Justin Reid as his replacement, a pickup that's mostly been worth it so far.
Mathieu has only had a chance to play against this Kansas City team once: Week 14 of his sophomore campaign with the Arizona Cardinals. He was inactive for that matchup, however, so Monday should check that box off pending him working through multiple minor injuries in time to play. Given Mathieu's toughness – something the Chiefs know about firsthand – he'll do everything he can to get and stay on the field.
Mahomes knows it won't be a preparation issue.
"You sit there and watch those guys," Mahomes said. "I watched him when he was in college and he dominated college football, then getting to the NFL and all the great plays that he'd made. Then being able to see him on a day-to-day basis... you want to see those guys that are the top of the top and how they prepare every single day. He was one of those guys that you knew why he was great when you saw him practice and how he went about his business."