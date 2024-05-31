Chiefs' RB Depth Remains a Sneaky Need This Offseason
One position the Kansas City Chiefs didn't address during the 2024 NFL Draft was running back.
This was slightly unexpected due to the current state of the depth chart. Isiah Pacheco has enjoyed great success during his first two years in the NFL and has proven he is a starting-caliber running back. However, it's a position of attrition and depth is necessary. Considering Pacheco's bruising running style, depth becomes even more critical to keep him healthy for the season's stretch run. Right now, the Chiefs' depth is in flux and it could be very concerning if Pacheco has to miss time.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire is slated to be the No. 2 running back for Kansas City. He's a capable reserve when removing the first-round label from him. While he no longer has the upside that was once promised, Edwards-Helaire provides a floor for the snaps the Chiefs want to spell Pacheco for throughout a game. If Edwards-Helaire has to start for some time, though, the offense's running game no longer becomes a change-up pitch but rather something they'd likely want to avoid leaning into.
After Edwards-Helaire, the running back room is filled with a group of unknowns. Deneric Prince, a second-year player, is the most experienced of the group. He was a standout during training camp in his rookie season despite going undrafted, but his performance didn't translate to the preseason and he spent the year on the practice squad. The hope is that a year in the system will help him feel more comfortable when he gets his opportunity and allow him to prove himself as an NFL-caliber running back. The potential of these unknown players adds an element of curiosity and interest to the Chiefs' situation.
Louis Rees-Zammit is a hot name around Kansas City, primarily due to his mysterious ability. The former Welsh rugby star has never played an organized football game before and is part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program. The Chiefs were probably interested in him because of his speed and upside. Rees-Zammit likely has a huge learning curve ahead of him, making it unlikely that he will be a serious contributor on offense this season.
The best chance of finding a contributor this season is from one of the 2024 undrafted rookies. Carson Steele and Emani Bailey signed deals shortly after the draft concluded. Both were successful college players with concerns during the pre-draft process, causing them to go unpicked.
With that said, running back is a position where significant contributors come from everywhere. Pacheco may have gone undrafted if the Chiefs hadn't selected him with one of the final picks in 2022, and we've seen his career so far. This isn't to say Steele or Bailey should be expected to or will become Pacheco, but could one be a solid backup in his first year? It's possible.
There's little out there for the Chiefs to add in free agency. Jerick McKinnon is still available, but his age and injury concerns may cause them to go in another direction or wait until later in the year to bring him in. McKinnon, though, provided excellent pass protection during his time in Kansas City.
That skill is the thing the Chiefs miss the most on the current running back depth chart. Pacheco has improved as a pass protector, but will the Chiefs want to add to his already heavy workload? Whether it's bringing back McKinnon or having someone prove themselves, Kansas City needs to fill the role of a third-down back before the season begins.