Matt Nagy Endorses 'Absolute True Professional' Nikko Remigio
As session two of Kansas City Chiefs OTAs wraps up, there's a widespread assumption of the top four, five or even six members of the wide receiver depth chart.
At the top, the trio of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy should occupy the primary spots. Veteran Justin Watson, one of the more trusted weapons quarterback Patrick Mahomes has, should be the No. 4 man at worst. Behind him, Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney are looking to bounce back after underwhelming 2023 seasons. As former second- and first-round picks, respectively, both players have ample reason to compete this offseason.
Is there a forgotten man in the conversation, though? Enter Nikko Remigio, who signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent an offseason ago. The 24-year-old California native slots in alongside others like Justyn Ross or Cornell Powell. Remigio is undoubtedly on the outside looking in, although that isn't an unfamiliar spot.
Fortunately for Remigio, one of his coaches is a big-time fan. Speaking to the media on Thursday, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy gushed over the second-year wideout's work ethic and professionalism.
"Keep doing what he's doing," Nagy said. "I was so proud of him last year — it was unfortunate for him to get hurt like he did. But Nikko is a prime example of an undrafted free agent that comes in and is an absolute true professional every day in the meeting rooms, every day at practice, it's the same speed [and] it's the same mentality. You root for guys like that. You're bringing his name up, obviously he's showing up and you see that. Again, guys like him, they find a role as well and they've got to make an impact on special teams. I'm rooting for him. I think he's a great kid and could be a fun story."
In his debut preseason, Remigio worked a bit in the return game but was primarily a receiver. In one game played, he logged six targets and ended up with four receptions for 71 yards. Unfortunately for him, a shoulder ailment led to him being waived with an injury designation and ultimately back in Kansas City on the practice squad. Before Remigio's rookie year technically even began, it was over.
Now, Remigio is back at square one trying to build from the ground up. His talent is undeniable, as evidenced by his senior campaign at Fresno State when he hauled in 74 passes for 852 yards and six touchdowns. It also helps that during his collegiate career, he brought back 58 punts and 41 kickoffs. As Nagy hit on, special teams impact is oftentimes the path for end-of-roster candidates to stick around and progress into a role on offense or defense.
Don't get it twisted: Remigio still doesn't stand a great chance of latching on as wideout No. 6 or something similar. But in the past, Kansas City has experimented with carrying an extra receiver and diversifying its offerings. If Remigio keeps standing out in OTAs and parlays it into training camp and preseason success, don't be surprised if his buzz grows more.
Having Nagy on his side is a plus. It's abundantly clear that at this stage, the way Remigio carries himself does get noticed.