Chiefs UDFA Carson Steele 'Cool With Whatever' Role Entering Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason may be at its slowest point right now, but far busier days are ahead. Once players report to training camp later in July, it's all systems go for the back-to-back reigning champs as they gear up for a title defense.
A good handful of positions appear to be relatively set in stone approaching camp. With that said, the running back spot is one of the club's more intriguing depth chart developments. Behind Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, there's a seemingly open battle for the No. 3 job.
Multiple undrafted free agents are among the collective competing for a spot on Kansas City's eventual 53-man roster. UCLA halfback Carson Steele, who signed with the Chiefs back in April, is one of them.
As his first professional offseason continues, Steele was recently featured in a story for the Daily Journal. Mike Beas dove into Steele's legend as a Center Grove product, as well as his goals over the next few months. According to Steele, he's being tried out at more positions than one, and he's embracing the challenge.
“Honestly, I feel real good about everything,” Steele said, via Beas' story. “They’ve got me rolling in and out at running back and at fullback. As long as I’m out there, I’m cool with whatever. I feel like I can fit in somewhere.”
The fullback piece is an interesting one because of the Chiefs' recent history with the position. Head coach Andy Reid, known for rostering a fullback on his teams, has started to stray from that formerly entrenched philosophy. Instead, Kansas City has mixed in different multi-running back looks on offense or let a tight end like Blake Bell or Noah Gray fulfill a de facto 'H-back' role for the club. Despite some struggles in short-yardage situations, the results of the experiment(s) haven't necessarily forced the Chiefs back into needing a traditional fullback in 2024.
If Steele is the man to play a hybrid role, it could be his meal ticket to a spot at the end of the roster. After all, he's a 228-pound back with a 37.5-inch vertical jump but ran a 4.75-second 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process. A job that doesn't ask him to be as lateral – or at least with as tough of an assignment – could be beneficial. He hauled in 58 passes at UCLA, flashing the ability to factor into the receiving game.
At the end of the day, Kansas City will likely side with the halfback who thrives as a pass protector, receiver and on special teams. General manager Brett Veach acknowledged so months ago, mentioning Steele's name in the process. There's ample room for someone to separate from the pack, especially with camp still not underway.
Can Steele make the most of this opportunity? He has the football IQ, size and background to do so. Now it's just a matter of whether he and the team can find a way to maximize his skill set. OTA usage doesn't always translate to camp, but it's a good start nonetheless.