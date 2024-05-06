Assessing the NFL Readiness of Chiefs Rookie Tackle Kingsley Suamataia
In the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs made a strategic move by selecting offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia. Suamataia, a name that was buzzing as a potential first-round pick for them, was secured with the penultimate pick in the second round in a move that was widely regarded as a steal.
The Chiefs are banking on Suamataia to be their long-term left tackle, a role he is expected to grow into. However, given his status as a developmental player, the question arises of whether Kansas City can or should start him at left tackle for the upcoming season.
Suamataia brings to the table the ideal combination of size and athleticism that is crucial for success at the NFL level. On the field, he displays a remarkable fluidity and explosiveness in his movements. His long reach and agility are his weapons against pass rushers. His upper body strength is a standout feature, making him a formidable force in the run game.
With that said, there are a couple of areas where Suamataia's performance raises questions about his hand placement and experience in true dropback situations.
Suamataia's hands can be inconsistent, as he sometimes has them too low and wide. This causes timing issues and could lead to a bad play. Athletic ability covered up some of the inconsistencies in college, but he won't always get away with that in the NFL. As for the true dropback situations, BYU ran an RPO-dominant offense that quickly got the ball out in the passing attack. Their offensive tackles weren't asked to take true pass sets as often. According to Pro Football Focus, Suamataia only had 201 true dropbacks during his college career.
Suamataia should benefit from Andy Reid and Andy Heck coaching him, especially this offseason. Reid and Heck have a proven track record of maximizing offensive linemen's ability and getting them to play their best. The Chiefs admitted after the draft they were trying to trade up into the early 50s for Suamataia, which shows their eagerness to work with him long-term. While the Chiefs recognize the incredible potential of the rookie tackle, they could still bring in a veteran to start this season.
Based on general manager Brett Veach's comments post-draft, Suamataia will have the opportunity to show he deserves the starting left tackle job. However, if he's further away or the team wants to give him a redshirt year to develop, Kansas City can sign a vet. Donovan Smith is still available and would be cheap as a baseline-level left tackle and allow them to keep molding Suamataia.
Suamataia was one of the youngest prospects in the draft, so the Chiefs should be looking at how to maximize him for the long haul. Getting a more proven player for 2024 makes sense. On the other hand, throwing him into the fire and allowing him to take his lumps is also viable.
While it may not always look pretty, Suamataia has the foundation to belong on an NFL field. Learning through experience may be the best method for his development, so don't be shocked if he's the starting left tackle when Week 1 rolls around.