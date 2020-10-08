Since rushing for 134 yards a touchdown against the Houston Texans in Week 1, Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s primary focus has shifted to complimenting quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ arm.

Against the New England Patriots in Monday’s 34-10 win, Edwards-Helaire was able to do just that. The former LSU Tiger finished the Chiefs’ 10th consecutive regular-season win with 64 yards on 16 carries. Edwards Helaire averaged four yards per carry, his most efficient performance since moving the ball 5.5 yards per rush in Week 1.

Following Monday's game, Edwards-Helaire told reporters he isn’t satisfied with what occurred against the Patriots.

“Ultimately I just feel like I need to just put my foot on the ground and get knocked on some runs,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Some things, we got to ultimately clean up as an offensive group — we got off to kind of a slow start. But, most importantly, go through film to see what I can fix and see what we can adjust as far as tomorrow on film then after in the walkthrough and go through any of the adjustments we need to make.’

After putting 17 of 27 offensive snaps in the air during the first half, the Chiefs shifted to an almost-even model in the second half. Though the passing game still outperformed the rush on the stats sheet, it flashed in developing the two offensive touchdowns that followed takeaways forced by defensive back Taco Charlton and cornerback Rashad Fenton in the second half.

Edwards-Helaire had long carries of 11 and nine yards during the two drives, while Mahomes had one scramble for 18 yards.

Mahomes’ run was the longest of the game for the Chiefs, passing a 13-yard carry by Edwards-Helaire in the first half.

“As far as running the ball, there awesome things that we need to clean up from everybody’s standpoint, especially mine being able to run the ball," Edwards-Helaire said. "There are some things that we’re going to have to look at on film and ultimately it will be corrected and will be better next week.”

In the last two weeks, Edwards-Helaire has shown up through the passing game, recording 70 yards receiving in a win over the Ravens in Week 3 and 27 yards off three catches against the Patriots.

As he looks to break 100 yards on the ground for the second time in his career, while also continuing to grow receiving stats, Edwards-Helaire said the main goal is improved preparation — something he believes the Chiefs set him up well for.

“As far as the way I’ve been preparing, I feel like it’s been great. Coach [Andy] Reid, [offensive coordinator Eric Bienniemy] EB and [running backs coach] Deland [McCollough], the way they get the running backs prepared as far as speaking on how I prepare, it’s better than anything I’ve been around," Edwards-Helaire said. "Ultimately, preparation, these first four games were up there for me and that’s something I feel like I have to continue through February.”