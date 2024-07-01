Could the Chiefs Reunite with JuJu Smith-Schuster? Why the Surprise Cut Candidate Could Fit Back in KC
A familiar face has found his name in the headlines this offseason, but not for ideal reasons. New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been discussed as a potential "cut candidate" by multiple outlets, paving the way for him to possibly hit free agency in search of a new team before the 2024 NFL season. If the Patriots release Smith-Schuster, could a reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs be in the best interest of both parties?
Alex Kay of Bleacher Report wrote about five potential cutdown casualties from around the NFL, leading off with Smith-Schuster.
Kay quoted former Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan saying he doesn't believe Smith-Schuster will make the team after an underwhelming 2023 season. One year after putting up 933 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games with the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster played just 11 games with 260 yards and one touchdown in New England in '23. Kay went on to explain why Smith-Schuster could find himself on the wrong side of the roster bubble:
- According to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, Smith-Schuster said he was only at 60 percent effectiveness in training camp last year. The wideout was coming off a knee injury he suffered while assisting the Kansas City Chiefs during their Super Bowl run the prior season and never appeared to get back to full strength during his first year in Foxborough.
That may end up being the seven-year veteran's only campaign with the club despite having two seasons left on a three-year, $25.5 million contract.
While the Pats would be on the hook for a $9.6 million dead money charge in 2024 and another $2.6 million in 2025, they have a league-most $43.3 million in cap space available and may value the roster spot more than the player during a pivotal rebuilding campaign.
Would a reunion with JuJu Smith-Schuster make sense for the Kansas City Chiefs?
More often than not, these hypotheticals are based more on name recognition than team fit and roster construction. This instance is a rare exception.
The Chiefs, to the best of my understanding, would have been legitimately interested in bringing Smith-Schuster back on a second contract in KC if it wasn't for long-running concerns about Smith-Schuster's knee. The Patriots took a higher-priced risk than the Chiefs were willing to take, and it hasn't paid off. Kansas City could now reap the rewards of their patience.
With plenty of questions remaining about the Chiefs' receiver room, Smith-Schuster would bring familiarity with the offense and could be an immediate contributor in the likely absence of Rashee Rice, who is expected to be suspended for part of the 2024 season. If Smith-Schuster's injury woes reappear, KC can hope it coincides with Rice's return. If Smith-Schuster returned to KC and stayed healthy, he'd likely hop over enigmatic receivers Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney on the depth chart, insulating the Chiefs from another 2023-esque campaign where they were forced to rely on unproven pass-catchers.
It's also worth noting that Smith-Schuster would likely spend training camp with New England even if he's eventually cut, which would slow his ramp-up with the Chiefs. However, as a veteran who's been in the offense recently, he may be one of the only receivers in the league who could join the Chiefs late in the preseason and still play early in the year. If Moore and/or Toney have great training camps, perhaps the Chiefs would prefer to stick with the group who practiced together throughout camp. If they struggle, Smith-Schuster's return to KC becomes even more practical.
If the Chiefs could agree to terms with Smith-Schuster on another one-year "prove-it" deal that could show the league he's a better (and healthier) receiver than he was in one disappointing year in New England, a reunion could be extremely logical for both parties. Ultimately, I continue to think that the 27-year-old Smith-Schuster could be a useful (if overpaid) weapon for rookie quarterback Drake Maye, considering Smith-Schuster's dead cap hit in 2024. Still, if New England's rebuild includes parting ways with Smith-Schuster, he and the Chiefs should both be interested in a late-offseason homecoming.