Projecting the Chiefs' Wide Receiver Room After Re-Signing Mecole Hardman
After signing wide receiver Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal on Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs have a crowded and cloudy wide receiver room entering the 2024 season.
After drafting wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and signing Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to a one-year deal in free agency, the Chiefs appear to be trusting familiar faces throughout the rest of their WR depth chart. Who will be on the field when KC makes its attempt at a three-peat campaign? Let's take a closer look at Kansas City's pass-catchers.
Roster locks (3*)
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice*
Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice are the clear top trio for KC's receiving corps, but there's an asterisk for a reason. Rice's offseason issues will likely result in a suspension that would cause him to miss some portion of the 2024 season. If Rice is suspended before the Chiefs make roster cuts, he would not count against the team's 53-man roster while suspended. As of now, I'm assuming the Chiefs will plan to carry six wide receivers on the 53-man roster, but when Rice is likely suspended, they could functionally carry seven (including Rice) while he's sidelined.
Very likely to make the roster (1)
Justin Watson
This is where the Chiefs' depth concerns become obvious. Justin Watson, at age 29, is a fine but limited player who head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes seem to trust to work within the offense. I have Watson alone in this category because I believe he could withstand an uninspiring training camp performance and still end up making the roster, but he's not in the top tier due to the fact that there are players who may have higher ceilings behind him. If the next group of players have exceptional camps, KC could cut Watson's $2.9 million salary cap hit with virtually no dead cap cost, but I think it's more likely that Watson will play significant snaps in Week 1.
Prove-it years and training camp tests (5)
Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio
This is where KC's volatility will become either a weakness or a strength.
Skyy Moore may have the longest leash of the group due to his age (turning 24 in September) and his status as a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he has had an underwhelming first two seasons in relation to his draft position. Cutting him before his third NFL season would cement one of the low points in the Chiefs' recent draft evaluations, and it's safe to assume the Chiefs coaches and front office would like to give Moore one more year to force his way to the field. However, if he can't separate in training camp and the rest of this group flashes, I could see him being a surprise cut or being sent elsewhere in a "change of scenery" type of trade. (Remember when the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers swapped Jonathan Baldwin and A.J. Jenkins? If things go poorly in St. Joseph, maybe the Chiefs and Tennessee Titans discuss a similar move for Moore and struggling former first-rounder Treylon Burks.)
With all of that being said, I think the "safest" receivers on the roster are likely Brown, Worthy, Rice, Watson and Moore. That leaves two potential spots for the rest of the group, and possibly only one after Rice completes his suspension.
Kadarius Toney is the biggest wildcard on the Chiefs' roster. His best moments show flashes of a No. 1 wide receiver. His injuries, mental mistakes and 2023's drop issues look more like a player making his last stand to prove he belongs in the NFL. Toney's ceiling will continue to keep the Chiefs enticed, but he can't feel like his spot is safe, particularly after the addition of Hardman.
Hardman is a known quantity and didn't get much playing time in '24 for either the Jets or Chiefs before catching the game-winning walk-off touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII. Hardman's free agent market has failed to materialize two offseasons in a row, but he could provide a bit of stability for the group if other players don't show sparks in training camp. Especially while Rice is suspended, Hardman's familiarity with the offense will be a selling point.
Nikko Remigio has started to earn some offseason hype, in a similar vein to Justyn Ross in the past. Both Remigio and Ross will have a chance to splash in camp, but both could be practice squad candidates if other players are more consistent in St. Joe.
Practice squad contenders (4)
Cornell Powell, Montrell Washington, Jaaron Hayek, Phillip Brooks
Cornell Powell and Montrell Washington have both spent time on the Chiefs' active roster and practice squad, and Jaaron Hayek and Phillip Brooks are intriguing undrafted free agent rookies. This group could find active-roster work with excellent special teams play and strong camps, but they're more likely to land on the practice squad with chances to be elevated on gamedays if necessary.
Pre-camp prediction
Training camp should be the true deciding factor for the Chiefs' last few wide receiver spots, but here's how I think the group would shake out if KC had to make the decision today: Brown, Worthy, Watson, Moore, Hardman and Toney make the roster while Rice is suspended. When Rice returns, if injuries don't make the decision for them, the Chiefs will have to make a final decision on Moore, Hardman or Toney.