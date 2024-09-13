Despite Question Marks, Chiefs Aren't Selling Joe Burrow Short in Week 2
One week into the 2024-25 NFL season, it's safe to say the Kansas City Chiefs look better than the Cincinnati Bengals. With so much football left to play, though, it's premature to write off the latter as a possible contender in the AFC.
With quarterback Joe Burrow back under center for Cincinnati, the bar is once again set high after a down year. Things got off to a rocky start in Week 1 when the New England Patriots secured an upset victory, sending the Bengals packing with a winless start to the year. Much has been made of Burrow's health in the aftermath of the contest, regardless of whether the speculation is justified (he's since cleared the air).
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo isn't putting any stock in Burrow not being himself. Speaking to the media this week, Spagnuolo tipped his cap to the former top draft pick.
“Yeah, I’m not buying it," Spagnuolo said. "I’m not buying it. He looks pretty good to me. I’ve got a great deal of respect for this quarterback, the wideout (Ja’Marr Chase), the whole offense, the coaches [and] the way they run their program. It’s always been a tough out for us – last year and in any year. Last year, even though Joe didn’t play, they still – I thought the backup (Jake) Browning was really good. I just think they do a good job. They attack us a certain way and it makes it really challenging. We’ve got to be on point. We certainly have to be better as a defense than we were last week in my opinion.”
Spagnuolo believes in the Burrow pairing with head coach Zac Taylor, citing it as something that brings a challenge for Kansas City to handle.
“The quarterback is always going to make offensive schemes different," Spagnuolo said. "I just think the way that – they stick to what they do. They’re one of those offenses that will try to find ways to get you to show them what you’re doing so that they can get in the best play. Then, he’s got a quarterback that does it as good as anybody. I think that’s always been a challenge for us. They’re really good at that.”
To say Burrow and company underwhelmed in Week 1 would be hitting the nail on the head. While Burrow did have a pair of near-touchdowns and completed 72% of his passes, he mustered just 164 yards on 29 attempts and was sacked three times. His -0.043 EPA/play ranked 20th among all starters, slotting in just above players like Justin Fields and Gardner Minshew. Burrow's 5.6 average air yards ranked 28th, serving as an example of how limited the Bengals' offense was.
It looks like Chase will be more involved this week, but Tee Higgins is still nursing a hamstring injury. That means the Cincinnati attack may not be fully healthy for a pivotal Week 2 meeting, yet it isn't stopping the Chiefs from buying low on Burrow. His regular-season performances against them (732 yards, six touchdowns and a 138.8 passer rating in two games) likely factor into that.
There could be some gamesmanship at play, sure, especially given the nature of this rivalry. But just like Spagnuolo, defensive tackle Chris Jones isn't underestimating this weekend's matchup.
"Joe Burrow is Joe Burrow, man," Jones said. "Great quarterback, can make all the tough throws, resilient. And [has] got a lot of special guys around him, so it's a tough team."