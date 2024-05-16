Does Charles Omenihu Have a 'Target Set' for 2024 Return Date?
The Kansas City Chiefs' defensive line picture has plenty of intriguing faces as the offseason continues, although one of them will keep rehabbing an injury. Versatile pass-rushing specialist Charles Omenihu, nearly three months removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL, still has a long road ahead.
Naturally, activities like OTAs and mandatory minicamp could look a bit different for the 26-year-old. He and the team have to take things slowly, which may even bleed into training camp in late July. Many expect Omenihu to potentially start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, thus holding him out for four weeks and subsequently giving him a lengthy practice window to ramp back up.
Despite all of that and even with plenty of uncertainty remaining, Omenihu appears to have his eyes set on the future.
Taking to X on Wednesday night, the former fifth-round pick posted "target set.." as a brief message. He followed it up less than an hour later with a pair of media tweets featuring him playing against the Las Vegas Raiders.
On Kansas City's 2024 schedule, the Las Vegas games are on Oct. 27 (Week 8) and Nov. 29 (Week 13). If either of those is a target for Omenihu, one makes a lot more sense than the other. Considering the latter matchup on Black Friday will be just over nine months post-surgery, it'd likely be a realistic date while also giving Omenihu some time to get back in the swing of things. Being active for that game and the rest of the year would give him six weeks to reacclimate himself before the postseason.
Whenever Omenihu does end up returning to action, it'll be a notable boost for Steve Spagnuolo and Joe Cullen's defensive line. He recorded seven sacks in 11 games a season ago, then played well in the playoffs until suffering the aforementioned knee injury. Omenihu himself believes he's done enough to earn a new contract, so how he looks upon getting back on the field will be interesting to see.
Could that be at some point in late October or November? Reading into tweets, albeit a fool's errand, hints at it.