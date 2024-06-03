'Dominant' Trent McDuffie Named Top 10 Player Under 25
Even after losing L'Jarius Sneed via a trade with the Tennessee Titans, the Kansas City Chiefs still have an elite cornerback patrolling the secondary.
Now in the middle of offseason No. 3, Trent McDuffie is looking to build on a 2023-24 campaign that saw him make an All-Pro team for the first time. The 2022 first-round pick has quickly emerged as a legitimate force in Steve Spagnuolo's defense, stepping up during the regular season and playoffs alike.
How does McDuffie compare to his peers, though? In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Ryan Fowler ranked the NFL's top 10 players under the age of 25. McDuffie made the cut, slotting in at sixth overall. Fowler is a big fan of McDuffie's game, noting just how fluid he is in Kansas City's defense.
"While year one saw Trent McDuffie live as an outside corner, the 2023 All-Pro quickly solidified himself as one of the NFL's most dominant nickel defenders in 2023," Fowler wrote. "He's allowed a lowly 63.6% on passes completed against in his first two seasons, along with 13 PBU's. On top of his ability to shut down a variety of skillsets in the slot, McDuffie is an aggressive and dynamic extra body as a blitzer from the slot (19 pressures led all NFL DBs).
"While McDuffie's role will take on an extra level of importance with L'Jarius Sneed now in Tennessee, his ability to play inside-out at an elite level will continue to allow DC Steve Spagnuolo to remain unique in his coverages."
Here's who occupied the top five ahead of McDuffie:
- 5: Kyle Hamilton (S, Baltimore Ravens)
- 4: Aidan Hutchinson (DE, Detroit Lions)
- 3: Ja'Marr Chase (WR, Cincinnati Bengals)
- 2: Sauce Gardner (CB, New York Jets)
- 1: Penei Sewell (OT, Detroit Lions)
It's hard to find any bones to pick with McDuffie's inclusion on Fowler's list. The Washington product took a while to catch on and dealt with injury as a rookie but once he got rolling, he was a top-flight cornerback. He parlayed those flashes into consistent success as a sophomore, logging a staggering 977 defensive snaps last regular season. The Chiefs haven't revealed whether he'd be a boundary-only player in 2024 or not, but the team is excited to deploy him nonetheless.
In the post-Sneed era, Kansas City will rely on McDuffie more than ever. He's ready to emerge as a leader, helping bring along fellow cornerbacks like Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson. Replacing such a unique player like Sneed is a group effort, and Spagnuolo's defense is attempting to remain one of the league's very best. That takes a ton of focus and consistency.
Luckily for the Chiefs, McDuffie offers plenty of both. He elevated to true star status last season, and the opportunity is there for him to become a full-fledged superstar moving forward.