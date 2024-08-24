Grading Xavier Worthy's Preseason: Did the Rookie WR Prove Enough Before Week 1?
Following a high-octane training camp, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was featured heavily in the team's second preseason game before sitting out along with KC's starters for the preseason finale. Clearly, the Chiefs saw enough through camp and the first two weeks of the preseason. Should that be enough to raise expectations for Worthy's 2024 campaign?
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus graded and analyzed all 32 first-round picks after the second week of the preseason, where Worthy received an Overall Rookie Grade of 74.1, ranking sixth out of 46 qualifying receivers.
"Worthy’s potential was on display this week against Detroit," Wasserman wrote. "He started his day with a 39-yard catch on a corner route and finished it with a 22-yard touchdown as a deep crosser. He also picked up a first down on an end-around but fumbled at the end of the play, which dragged down his PFF overall grade on an otherwise stellar day. If we see more performances like this from Worthy, the Chiefs’ offense becomes an even scarier unit."
Noting that Worthy's fumble was what most negatively impacted his grade, Wasserman's analysis rings true regarding Worthy's second preseason game. Not only did Worthy get tested in a variety of ways against the Lions, he passed those tests, often with flying colors. Particularly with the expected first-week absence of presumed No. 1 receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, expectations for Worthy have continued to rise, and for good reason.
It's telling that Worthy was put into such a variety of positions in the second preseason game before resting during the third. That indicates that head coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs' offensive coaching staff wanted to see Worthy get some live action in varied roles before trusting that he could take on a sizable role in Week 1, without needing continued reps in the final preseason game. While rookie pass-catchers don't often immediately take on large roles in Reid's offense (noting that last year's rookie success story, Rashee Rice, saw his workload ramp up mid-season), Worthy seems as poised for a fast start as any first-year pass-catcher in recent memory.