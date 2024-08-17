Preseason Takeaways: Worthy Shines, Mahomes Goes Behind the Back vs. Lions
For the first time since their postseason run earlier this year, the Kansas City Chiefs got back on the field for a home game. This, too, was against a perceived contender, although the stakes weren't nearly as high given the preseason environment.
The back-to-back reigning champs delivered a more inspiring performance in front of their own crowd, yet this one still resulted in a loss. This weekend saw the Detroit Lions come into town, sitting most of their starters but remaining competitive anyway. The Chiefs held a late lead until the visitors' final drive, when Jake Bates knocked in a field goal for the victory.
Here are four takeaways from Saturday's game, a 24-23 defeat.
Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy featured with first-team offense
Proven stars like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce played just two series, but the premier Kansas City offense instead focused on two other players. While the NFL's best duo connected for a highlight play (more on that later), the first quarter was all about a pair of wide receivers: 2023 second-round pick Rashee Rice and 2024 first-rounder Xavier Worthy.
Rice looked just like he did for most of last season, finishing the opening frame with five targets and four receptions for 35 yards. A specific sequence with consecutive 14-yard catches highlighted his ability to find soft spots in an opposing defense. Worthy was perhaps the focal point of the Chiefs' offensive attack, as he was targeted six times and had a rushing attempt. He caught a deep pass from Mahomes, as well as another from backup Carson Wentz that went for a touchdown.
Patrick Mahomes finally unleashed the behind-the-back pass
All offseason long and perhaps even before, many have wondered when the Chiefs would unleash a behind-the-back pass in a game. After all, Mahomes is the league's best playmaker and head coach Andy Reid has given him the liberty to try it out. The practice field at training camp was witness to some exciting plays this summer, albeit nothing similar to an in-game scenario. Mahomes finally broke the internet with a highlight-reel pitch to Kelce in the first quarter.
As it turns out, the throw may not have been planned. Speaking to former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green in an interview during the game, Mahomes explained how it came to be.
"Long story short, Travis didn't run the route he was supposed to run," Mahomes said. "And then it was kind of a behind-the-back pass kind of because I was mad. I was pissed off at Travis. He was supposed to run a flat route – I don't know if you could hear me on the broadcast – I'm yelling at him, and then he doesn't run it. Out of spite, I threw a behind-the-back pass, but now it's going to be a highlight."
Brief thoughts on the rest of the wideout depth chart
Over the last month-plus, most have grown to project some combination of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Rice, Worthy and Justin Watson as the Chiefs' top four receivers. It makes sense to have Mecole Hardman be the uncontested fifth option for roster-building purposes. Behind them, though, several players have been battling for spots. Not even Brown's sternoclavicular injury changes that.
There's likely more analysis on the following players coming, but Skyy Moore seemed to separate himself from the pack that also contains Justyn Ross, Kadarius Toney and Nikko Remigio. Moore continues to see the field on offense in situations that make sense, and his special teams performance on Saturday was stellar. Ross flashed but also struggled with blocking; Toney accumulated two penalties in one play and Remigio is buried in the depth chart. While there's still more time for everyone to make their case for a 53-man roster role, only one or two can pass through.
Health remains an underlying theme this preseason
Luckily for the Chiefs, the only injury from Saturday (that got highlighted by the broadcast) was to long snapper James Winchester. The 35-year-old later returned to the game after being ruled questionable, which is good news. Others like Toney, Watson and Nazeeh Johnson got healthy enough during the week to play and appeared to escape in decent shape. This weekend's list of absences was still extensive – something that can be viewed in both positive and negative contexts.
Brown will miss the rest of the preseason, and no one else's current injuries are viewed as serious. But with multiple players at offensive tackle (Wanya Morris and Jawaan Taylor) and defensive tackle (Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi) on the shelf, it's far from a good thing. Given how Reid typically handles the third preseason game, we may not get defined answers on availability for them or others until closer to Week 1. That makes the injury report something to monitor.