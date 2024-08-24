Kadarius Toney, Nikko Remigio, Cornell Powell, Justyn Ross: Who Wins KC's Final WR Spot?
The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their preseason with another loss, but it was a great chance for the coaches to take one last look at some of the players looking to land on the team's 53-man roster. Players from across the roster wanted to show they are worthy of filling a role for the team, but the wide receiver room especially stood out as a group that has a lot of talent with tough decisions coming as the team trims down to a 53-man roster by Tuesday afternoon.
Wide receivers whose roster spots are safe
Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Justin Watson didn't suit up for the preseason finale and should all be considered locks to make the team. The rest of the wide receivers were involved and showcased throughout the final preseason game to varying degrees. There’s a possibility for a surprise, but it looks like veteran Mecole Hardman and former second-round selection Skyy Moore (who is still on a rookie deal) will make the team. That puts six wide receivers on the roster and likely leaves the team with one more spot in the wide receiver room, with four receivers contending for the seventh spot.
Kadarius Toney
Kadarius Toney has been a roller coaster since joining the Chiefs in October 2022. He’s shown the skills that made him a first-round draft pick with the New York Giants in 2021 with some incredible catches, video game-like juke moves, and exhilarating punt returns. However, last season, Toney cost the Chiefs more times than he helped them, including several dropped passes, one that turned into a pick-six in the season opener in 2023, and an offsides penalty that took away one of the greatest plays to never count in NFL history. Ultimately, he was inactive down the home stretch of the season and for the playoffs, making more news off the field than on it. Toney showed a little bit of juice in the final preseason game, but will it be enough to knock off one of these other players who may be just as deserving?
Nikko Remigio
Nikko Remigio made plenty of good plays throughout the preseason, including some highlight catches and exciting kick returns, but he also made several mistakes. Remigio seems like the perfect candidate to be placed on the practice squad and potentially be called up if there are injuries during the regular season.
Cornell Powell
A fifth-round pick in 2021, Cornell Powell made the most of his playing time this preseason, scoring touchdowns in back-to-back games to end the exhibition season. He seems like a very consistent player, but isn’t quite as talented as the guys ahead of him on the depth chart. Like Remigio, Powell seems destined to be on the practice squad for another season, waiting for his chance to get a call-up to the game day roster if the team needs him.
Justyn Ross
Justyn Ross has been the most impressive wide receiver of this group. He has the size, speed, and hands that separate him just enough to where he looks like the leader of the pack of these final four receivers trying to make the roster. Ross has overcome a lot over the past several years, and making the final roster and giving himself a chance to make a difference with Brown likely out in Week 1 could be very important for this team. Looking ahead into the future, Ross can also be a player to keep an eye on whenever the time comes for a potential Rice suspension. That doesn't seem likely to occur until next season at this point, but if Ross shows the goods this season when given opportunities, that will show the coaching staff he has what it takes to step up in future seasons as well.
Ultimately, Ross is my choice to be the Chiefs' No. 7 wide receiver. Toney seems to have the highest ceiling but can never seem to stay healthy or concentrate long enough to make a positive difference. Remigio and Powell are perfect practice squad players to give the Chiefs some depth if injuries start to pile up in the receiver room. Ross seems to make the most sense, giving the Chiefs a type of receiver they don’t otherwise have on the roster ahead of him on the depth chart.