How Can the Chiefs Slow Down Bijan Robinson? Dave Merritt Starts with Drake London
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is a clear focal point for both teams. For Atlanta, how can Robinson exploit holes in the KC defense after beginning the season with back-to-back games with more than 100 yards from scrimmage? For the Chiefs, can the defending champions become the first team to slow Robinson down in the new-look Atlanta offense?
During the team's press conferences on Thursday, Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt was asked about what KC's secondary needs to be mindful of when defending a dual-threat back like Robinson. Before discussing the dynamic runner, Merritt moved to the outside to start with Falcons wide receiver Drake London.
"You have to ready to – number one – not only the running back, you have to be ready to defeat blocks first," Merritt began. "Drake is a pretty doggone good blocker. He reminds me of an old Hines Ward, throwback type blocker as far as, this young man is [a] big body guy. The number one thing that we've been working on all week is making sure we take care of the first contact, which is our pressure key, and then we can get to the running back next. Understanding that '5' [London] is the guy that does a lot of the heavy lifting in being ready to crack-replace and if he’s getting ready to block you, you better make sure you bring your lunch pail."
After accounting for London's role in the running game, Merritt returned to Robinson.
"Then, you have to deal with the back next," Merritt continued. "I think a lot of people when they are looking at this run scheme, their eyes are so focused on the back, and all of a sudden, they’re getting cracked, they’re getting walled off, and so if you don’t take care of the first line of defense first, as far as offensive lineman cutting, as well as wide receivers blocking, it’s going to be a long day."