How Many First-Time All-Pros Could the Chiefs Have in 2024?
The Kansas City Chiefs have a roster full of household names, but who will be looking to add new accolades to their résumé in 2024? Matt Verderame of SI created a starting lineup of potential first-time All-Pros, and he believes that three Chiefs could be in line for the honor.
Right guard: Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
"Smith enters a contract year, and has been regarded as one of the NFL’s better young guards throughout his first three seasons," Verderame wrote. "Playing in front of Patrick Mahomes for the two-time defending champs, Smith has proven a tough, durable blocker with a mean streak."
Kicker: Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
"Butker might end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Verderame began. "Yet, because he shares a conference and an era with Justin Tucker of the Ravens, he’s yet to make an All-Pro or Pro Bowl roster. A three-time champion with some of the biggest kicks in NFL history, it’s only a matter of time before he finally breaks through."
Long snapper: James Winchester, Kansas City Chiefs
"Incredibly, Winchester is the longest-tenured Chiefs player on the roster this side of Travis Kelce," Verderame wrote. "He’s been around since 2015, joining the club as an undrafted free agent. Since then, he’s gone unchallenged in his position, and has been a major part of Kansas City’s dynastic run."
Which Chief has the best chance at earning their first-time All-Pro nod?
All three of Verderame's picks seem to be in position to push for their first All-Pro listing, but Smith may have the hardest path due to the high level of guard play around the NFL. Still, as the Chiefs' interior offensive line has gained praise from around the league, Smith's star has also risen as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.
The specialists, however, seem overdue for the honor. Winchester has been among the best in the league as the constant of KC's special teams, and he's done it on a team that has produced excellent and impactful special teams play. I'm genuinely not sure what a long snapper needs to do to earn the honor if Winchester hasn't done it. Similarly, Butker is clearly one of the NFL's bet kickers, but many of the league's best legs have become borderline automatic. In 2023, 10 kickers (including Butker) attempted at least 30 field goals and held a field goal percentage of at least 92%. Butker would have been a worthy pick last year and should be in contention again in 2024, but at this level of kicking, he'll have to be even closer to perfection to get the nod.