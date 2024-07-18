Hunter Nourzad on Chiefs Culture, Camp and Learning From Creed Humphrey
With rookies and quarterbacks present for the first few days of Kansas City Chiefs training camp, it's an ideal time for newcomers to dip their toes into the water of being an NFL player.
Both sides of the ball are making progress at Missouri Western State University, spending time on the field, in meetings and with one another working to improve. These few practices prior to veterans arriving serve as a refresher from OTAs and a primer for the toughest stretch of camp. The foundation is currently being set for what's to come: the preseason and Kansas City's pursuit of a potential championship three-peat.
So far, so good in the eyes of many. No. 159 overall draft pick Hunter Nourzad is no different, providing a brief check-in on Thursday morning.
"It's been good, it's been really fun," Nourzad said. "Obviously, it's intense, but that's just part of it. I think it's just been a really enjoyable experience so far."
When asked about how the rookies are faring along the offensive line, Nourzad shifted perspective to the group as a whole.
"I think not even just the draft picks, the entire offensive line room that's here is very cohesive and we all have great relationships with each other," Nourzad said. "It's not really one person leaning on another, it's everybody leaning on each other. I think it's the room and the culture that's been built here in the offensive line room is extremely good."
Aside from Nourzad, the Chiefs have interior lineman C.J. Hanson and left tackle Kingsley Suamataia among the crop of first-year draft picks. Ethan Driskell, a Brett Veach favorite, is also in attendance as an undrafted free agent alongside McKade Mettauer, Griffin McDowell and Nick Torres. Chukwuebuka Godrick, an International Player Pathway Program alum, arrived for early work as well.
Don't forget about the veterans, though. They'll report heading into the weekend, raising the bar at camp and injecting even more competition into the environment. Nourzad said the more proven commodities in Kansas City have been a massive help this offseason, providing advice on the field and in the classroom but also on where to live and how to help in the community. Multiple veteran charity events this offseason included invites to rookies to join.
One vet, in particular, has Nourzad's attention. The Cornell and Penn State product is eager to learn from Creed Humphrey, a back-to-back Pro Bowler and quite possibly the NFL's top center.
"I don't even think it's a tangible amount, you know what I mean?" Nourzad said. "He has so much to give when it comes to knowledge and scheme and also technique with his play. When you watch him play, he is an extremely, extremely talented center. I'm going to do my best to try to get every ounce of knowledge out of him."
Contrary to many fifth-round picks, expectations for Nourzad are noteworthy. Just after he got drafted, team scout Cassidy Kaminski admitted that he'd be a potential Nick Allegretti replacement. Allegretti, who came into the league as a center before playing a guard role later on, was a versatile and trusted piece of the Chiefs' front line. Nourzad is being tried out at different spots during camp, which could be a precursor to his rookie campaign.
If Nourzad makes the team, he'll complement players like Mike Caliendo as depth along the offensive line. With the leaders soon reporting, his goal is to prove he belongs.
"I think it's a common theme with most rookies: I just want to show that I can hang with these guys and I can compete at a high level," Nourzad said. "I'm going to do everything I can in my power to do that."