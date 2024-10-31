It’s Time to Get Real About the Chiefs’ Left Tackle Situation
Sunday afternoon was another reminder of the Kansas City Chiefs’ question mark at the left tackle position.
Entering the OTAs, the competition was between Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris. However, it was quickly proven that Suamataia was the starter, as he got most of the first-team reps in training camp and started all of the preseason games. His starting stint was short-lived after a rough game during the second week of the season, and Morris has been the starter ever since.
After a few weeks and an extremely rough outing for Morris in Week 8, is it time for the Chiefs to return to Suamataia at left tackle?
According to Pro Football Focus, Morris has allowed 14 pressures on 208 pass blocking snaps. Suamataia has surrendered six pressures on 68. It’s about a 2% difference in pressure rate allowed in Morris’s favor. If it were that simple, though, then the question wouldn’t be posed and the discussion wouldn’t be worth having.
Considering Morris’s 2023 season, he allowed 24 pressures on 235 pass blocking snaps, which is over a 10% pressure rate. So he’s improved as a pass protector this season but in the last three games, his pressure rate has been much closer to 2023 and he has committed some costly penalties. His slide in play happens to also coincide with the Chiefs facing better pass rushers. That was the issue that originally got Suamataia pulled from the job.
The rookie understandably had trouble with Trey Hendrickson, one of the best and most technical pass rushers in the league. It got so bad that the Chiefs were forced to change their offensive plan and eventually pulled him from the game. He has yet to be given the opportunity to show that he’s learned from it.
Kansas City seemed to be aiming for growth and experience for Suamataia coming into the season. With him taking all the first-team reps in offseason programs and preseason, it felt that they were going to have him learn on the job but that quickly changed. The Chiefs are rightfully striving to win this year but if the difference between Suamataia and Morris is negligible, Suamataia should probably be reinserted into the starting lineup.
In the long run, Suamataia has a better chance of turning into a franchise left tackle than Morris. This is primarily due to his traits, as Suamataia is a better athlete and has better movement skills. This gives him a high ceiling but as a raw prospect, development was needed. The best way for players to develop is by facing live bullets. Also, the Chiefs decided to invest a top 75 draft pick into Suamataia to help solve the left tackle position even after seeing Morris in their building every day for a year.
The jump for Morris from his rookie to sophomore season was noticeable, even if it’s still not great. He grew without playing an entire season last year. Imagine the growth that Suamataia can show for the future and throughout the rest of this season if he’s given the opportunity to get experience in real games.
On tape and looking at the stats, there isn’t much difference between the productivity of the two players. Morris is more stout and powerful right now. However, there are times when his poor get-off leads to effortless wins for the defense. Suamataia is the better athlete, allowing the Chiefs to open up the run game more on the perimeter. He’s currently behind in technique, which improves with practice and repetition. Other factors that fans are not privy to, such as the coaching staff and Patrick Mahomes’s comfort level with each guy, play a part in the decision.
But from an outsider’s perspective, it may be time to transition back to the player with more upside in the short and long term.