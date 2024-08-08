Joe Burrow Says Playing Against Patrick Mahomes Brings Out Best in Him
Over the last half-decade and change, the Kansas City Chiefs' run of dominance over the AFC has been something to behold. At worst, Patrick Mahomes and company have made it to overtime of the conference title game against a formidable opponent. Adding in a few Super Bowl wins during that stretch, and it's easy to see why Kansas City is the prime example of a modern NFL dynasty.
With that said, one of the Chiefs' main rivals during that time could be on the rebound in 2024-25. Coming off a 9-8 season a year ago, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to take advantage of a last-place schedule and a healthy campaign from quarterback Joe Burrow.
If that's the case, could Cincinnati end up back in the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs again? Both teams may get a preview when they square off in Week 2 of the upcoming season. The Burrow-Mahomes matchup is bound to be one of the better games of the year, which Burrow acknowledged in a recent interview.
Appearing on Up & Adams on FanDuel TV, Burrow explained his mindset when he has to play Mahomes and the Chiefs. He thinks the challenge Mahomes brings helps make him better.
"I think you've got to go out and not be scared to make mistakes," Burrow said. "You've got go out and make plays, because you know he's going to go out and make plays. That brings out the best in me. It's always an exciting challenge when we go against each other. It's an opportunity every time you go against him, too, because you know all eyes are going to be on it. It's always exciting.
"We've played each other so many times now, you get to know the guys on defense. I don't know as many of the guys on offense because we're not going against each other. Guys like Chris (Jones), I know Trav (Travis Kelce) because he's an Ohio guy, Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) is over there. We've gone against each other so many times and when you know each other in and out like that, it always makes for a tough game. That's for sure."
As Kay Adams mentioned in their segment, Burrow does boast a clear winning record against Kansas City in his career. Each of those meetings has taken place late in the season, with the former top draft pick being 1-1 against Mahomes and Co. in the postseason. Many remember the infamous 2022 AFC Championship Game that led to the Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill, only for them to avenge their loss nearly a year later to the day.
Those games have certainly brought out some excellent performances from both sides. For the Bengals, Burrow has posted nine touchdowns and three interceptions versus the AFC's top dog. In outings Burrow also appeared in, Mahomes has eight touchdowns and two picks. Burrow's 138.8 regular-season passer rating against the Chiefs is his best versus any opponent, although Mahomes has fared better in their playoff battles.
Every year, the football world attempts to find a modern example of the Tom Brady-Peyton Manning rivalry. Thus far in his career, Mahomes has transcended the sport and just about any comparison to active players. Nevertheless, Burrow's head-to-head success makes him worth mentioning. He and Josh Allen appear to be in a class of their own regarding competition to Mahomes, even with Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson leading his club to the title game earlier this year.
With Burrow healthy for the 2024 campaign and Mahomes projected to enjoy a bounce-back season from a statistical standpoint, good days should be ahead for both signal-callers. If so, expect the next Chiefs-Bengals clash to turn heads once again.