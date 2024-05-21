Kadarius Toney Listed as 'Expendable Piece' Chiefs Could Still Cut
After an offseason with two big-time additions being made at the position, the Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver room is in a better spot now than it was in 2023.
Naturally, a few players who were relied on to contribute last year will play lesser roles this coming campaign. Could anyone be phased out? A top four of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson is to be expected (potentially in that order). Behind them, 2022 second-round draft selection Skyy Moore could get one last chance to settle into a role.
Kadarius Toney, a former first-rounder, is still in the mix but not nearly as squarely as a year ago. Last offseason, Kansas City pushed a narrative of him possibly being the club's leading wideout. That obviously didn't come to fruition, leaving him in the twilight zone a bit this offseason. One writer believes he could even get released later on.
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, David Kenyon listed the best players who could be cut from every NFL roster. Toney, coming off a down 2023-24 campaign, was the pick for the Chiefs.
"The idea of Kadarius Toney has been far more exciting than his performance in three NFL seasons," Kenyon wrote. "Worse yet, a mistake-plagued season with the Chiefs included just 200 yards on 38 touches for Toney. He's an expendable piece in Kansas City."
According to OverTheCap, releasing Toney after June 1 would incur $2.5 million in dead money while saving the Chiefs nothing against the salary cap. Trading him would have the inverse effect, although it's difficult to see a club taking him on at the moment. It's far more probable that Toney, who caught 27 passes for just 169 yards and one touchdown last season, will stick around through OTAs, mandatory minicamp and training camp.
During Phase One of Kansas City's offseason program, head coach Andy Reid cast a vote of confidence for his young wide receiver.
“Kadarius is arguably one of the most talented guys we have on the team," Reid said. "It’s just a matter of staying healthy and being able to stay on the field. You always hear about the reliability, accountability, all of those things that go into it so I’m expecting him to come back ripping and ready to go. It’s great that’s he’s down there working with Pat (Mahomes) and putting the work in so that’s a positive. Listen, we like Kadarius, it’s just a matter of having him on the field."
It's been a rough go for Toney since entering the league in 2021, but he has one more opportunity to showcase his talents. In 2023, drops and injuries once again held him back. He oftentimes either couldn't stay on the field or was a net negative when present. The Chiefs have stood by him this offseason, however, and it's possible that a role as WR5 or WR6 could minimize his lows.
This isn't to say it's impossible for Kansas City to part ways with Toney one way or another. With that said, it does seem that something like that would've happened shortly after the franchise won Super Bowl LVIII. Now, July's training camp or August's preseason slate makes sense as the next semi-realistic checkpoint. It doesn't do much for the Chiefs if they end the experiment now.