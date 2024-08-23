Andy Reid Summarizes Louis Rees-Zammit's Preseason Performance – Where Does the Rugby Star Fit?
The Kansas City Chiefs played plenty of rookies over the course of their three-game preseason tune-ups ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Ranging from first-round pick Xavier Worthy to undrafted free agent Carson Steele, KC found standout showings from all levels of first-year players. However, no rookie in the league had a path quite like Louis Rees-Zammit. Now a well-known story to Chiefs fans, the former rugby star played his first three games of organized American football — at any level — over the course of KC's preseason.
After Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked how he'd assess Rees-Zammit's first games of NFL action and what he saw on Thursday night.
"Yeah, we tried to get him the ball a little bit tonight, and he had some real positive yards," Reid said. "That'll be good for him to see and study himself on that, in live action like that. He's a heck of an athlete. It's just a matter of getting more familiar with it as he goes here. We'll see how everything works out for him."
In addition to nine special teams snaps, Rees-Zammit got nine offensive snaps on Thursday night, resulting in four carries for 21 yards and one target. Without making an enormous impact in the return game, it was always an uphill climb for Rees-Zammit to make KC's 53-man roster with such a steep learning curve, even given his athleticism. Jordan Foote of Kansas City Chiefs On SI took a closer look at Rees-Zammit's performance throughout the Chiefs' three preseason games.
"Finishing his month with six carries for 22 yards and one reception for three yards in total, the Wales product did a little bit of everything," Foote wrote. "That's exactly what it was, however: a little bit. Based on his workload and production over the past few weeks, Rees-Zammit seems destined for the practice squad as a rookie."